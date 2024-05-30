 Fanning Dempsey National Park Will Tour 'The Deluge' - Noise11.com
Fanning Dempsey National Park_Credit Cybele Malinowski

Fanning Dempsey National Park_Credit Cybele Malinowski

Fanning Dempsey National Park Will Tour ‘The Deluge’

by Paul Cashmere on May 30, 2024

in News

Fanning Dempsey National Park, the new project from Powerfinger’s Bernard Fanning and Something For Kate’s Paul Dempsey, will tour their new music in October.

Fanning and Dempsey recently announced Fanning Dempsey National Park and released the song ‘Disconnect’ in mid-May 2024.

We now know there is a complete album ‘The Deluge’ out 2 August.

And now we also know there will also be a tour.

THE DELUGE 2024

Friday 11 October The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane
Saturday 12 October Enmore Theatre, Sydney
Friday 18 October Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide
Saturday 19 October Forum, Melbourne
Friday 1 November Astor Theatre, Perth

General Public On Sale
Tuesday June 4 at 12pm local time

Tickets Via www.fanningdempseynationalpark.com

