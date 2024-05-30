Fanning Dempsey National Park Will Tour 'The Deluge' - Noise11.com

Fanning Dempsey National Park, the new project from Powerfinger’s Bernard Fanning and Something For Kate’s Paul Dempsey, will tour their new music in October.
Fanning and Dempsey recently announced Fanning Dempsey National Park and released the song ‘Disconnect’ in mid-May 2024.
We now know there is a complete album ‘The Deluge’ out 2 August.
And now we also know there will also be a tour.
THE DELUGE 2024
Friday 11 October The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane
Saturday 12 October Enmore Theatre, Sydney
Friday 18 October Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide
Saturday 19 October Forum, Melbourne
Friday 1 November Astor Theatre, Perth
General Public On Sale
Tuesday June 4 at 12pm local time
Tickets Via www.fanningdempseynationalpark.com
