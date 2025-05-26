 Feargal Sharkey Reveals He Has Prostate Cancer - Noise11.com
Feargal Sharkey Reveals He Has Prostate Cancer

by Music-News.com on May 26, 2025

in News

Feargal Sharkey has revealed he was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Sharkey has urged men everywhere to get tested, sharing that he was given the news after visiting his GP about a sore throat.

The environmental campaigner and former lead singer of punk band the Undertones said the health problem was “resolved” a year ago.

Speaking to the Daily Express, he shared: “About a year and a half ago, I randomly went to see my GP with a sore throat.

“So my doctor, being the beautiful, wonderful, awkward, cantankerous old man that he is, went: ‘Oh Feargal, by the way, you’re 65 now, I’m going to run the full battery of tests.’

“Two days later, it turns out, I began a journey which led to prostate cancer.

“Thankfully, that’s all now been resolved a year ago. But here we are, had it not been for that random visit to my local GP, I would never have known that I was at that point carrying prostate cancer, and if it had not been seen to, it could have been a very different ending and a very different outcome to my life.”

Sharkey was the lead vocalist of the Undertones in the 1970s and 1980s, and charted as a solo artist with hits such as You Little Thief in the 1980s.

