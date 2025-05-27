Steve Lucas Reforms X For At Home With You 40th Anniversary - Noise11.com

Steve Lucas has dusted off legendary Aussie punk band X for some shows to mark the 40th anniversary of the 1985 album ‘At Home with You’.

‘At Home With You’ was the second X album. It was produced by Lobby Loyde and engineered by Tony Cohen at Melbourne’s Richmond Records in March 1985.

X formed in Sydney in 1977 when bass player Ian Rilen left Rose Tattoo. He recruited Ian Krahe on guitar and Steve Cafiero on drums. Krahe died in May, 1978 before the first album ‘X-Aspirations’ was recorded.

X split after the first album. The second album came after the four year split with Cathy Green on drums. Steve Cafiero didn’t rejoin the band was he was now working as a real estate agent. He died in 1988 from an allergic reaction before a X-Ray.

Founding member Ian Rilen died in 2006.

Steve Lucas has X dates with special friends are planned for:

1 August, Thornbury, Shotkickers (Melbourne)

With Jack Howard

23 August, Petersham Bowling Club (Sydney)

With Tantichrist and To Be Human.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook