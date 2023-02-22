Fenn Wilson Premieres New Music ‘Dancing’ - Noise11.com

Fenn Wilson, the son of Australian blues guitarist great, the late Chris Wilson, has some amazing new music with the song ‘Dancing’.

Fenn said in a statement, “I find myself going through another period of transition and change in 2023; new home, new house mates and new music. ‘Dancing’ our soon to be released single encapsulates a lot of those changes as it beckons in a newer sound for us and also addresses the places in which you can feel comfort in, what can be, uncomfortable times. It talks about friends and having them close to you during those times and what comfort that can bring”.

The song features Fin Strijker on lead guitar, George Wilson on Drums, Jack Meredith on Organ and Guy Perkins on Bass.

Fenn will release his second album in April. His previous songs ‘Love Again’, ‘Laying With The Bones’ and ‘Howl’ have given us a lead-up to the record.

