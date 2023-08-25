First Two John Fogerty Solo Albums Reissued - Noise11.com

‘Blue Ridge Rangers’ and ‘John Fogerty’, the first two solo albums by Creedence Clearwater Revival co-founder John Fogerty, have been reissued by BMG.

‘The Blue Ridge Rangers’ album was released in April 1973, exactly one year after the final Creedence Clearwater Revival album ‘Mardi Gras’. Fogerty chose to use Blue Ridge Rangers instead of his own name to distance himself from Creedence. John’s name did not appear anywhere on the album cover.

The Blue Ridge Rangers album did not feature any original songs. It was an entire album of country and traditional covers. It did give John his first solo hit ‘Jambalaya (On the Bayou).

Track Listing

Blue Ridge Rangers

SIDE A:

1. Blue Ridge Mountain Blues

2. Somewhere Listening (For My Name)

3. You’re The Reason

4. Jambalaya (On The Bayou)

5. She Thinks I Still Care

6. California Blues (Blue Yodel #4)

SIDE B:

1. Workin’ On A Building

2. Please Help Me, I’m Falling

3. Have Thine Own Way, Lord

4. I Ain’t Never

5. Hearts Of Stone

The second album ‘John Fogerty’ was released in September 1975. Fogerty scored another song with an original ‘Rockin’ All Over The World’, a song that was later a hit for Status Quo.

John Fogerty

SIDE A:

1. Rockin’ All Over The World

2. You Rascal You

3. The Wall

4. Travelin’ High

5. Lonely Teardrops

SIDE B:

1. Almost Saturday Night

2. Where The River Flows

3. Sea Cruise

4. Dream/Song

5. Flyin’ Away

John Fogerty’s The Celebration Tour

September 15 – Big E Xfinity Arena, West Springfield, MA

September 16 – Hartford HeathCare Amphitheater, Bridgeport, CT

November 17 – Yaamava Theater, Highland, CA

November 18 – Harrah’s Resort, Valley Center, CA

