 First Two John Fogerty Solo Albums Reissued - Noise11.com
John Fogerty photo by Ros O'Gorman

John Fogerty photo by Ros O'Gorman

First Two John Fogerty Solo Albums Reissued

by Paul Cashmere on August 25, 2023

in News

‘Blue Ridge Rangers’ and ‘John Fogerty’, the first two solo albums by Creedence Clearwater Revival co-founder John Fogerty, have been reissued by BMG.

‘The Blue Ridge Rangers’ album was released in April 1973, exactly one year after the final Creedence Clearwater Revival album ‘Mardi Gras’. Fogerty chose to use Blue Ridge Rangers instead of his own name to distance himself from Creedence. John’s name did not appear anywhere on the album cover.

The Blue Ridge Rangers album did not feature any original songs. It was an entire album of country and traditional covers. It did give John his first solo hit ‘Jambalaya (On the Bayou).

Track Listing

Blue Ridge Rangers
SIDE A:
1. Blue Ridge Mountain Blues
2. Somewhere Listening (For My Name)
3. You’re The Reason
4. Jambalaya (On The Bayou)
5. She Thinks I Still Care
6. California Blues (Blue Yodel #4)

SIDE B:
1. Workin’ On A Building
2. Please Help Me, I’m Falling
3. Have Thine Own Way, Lord
4. I Ain’t Never
5. Hearts Of Stone

The second album ‘John Fogerty’ was released in September 1975. Fogerty scored another song with an original ‘Rockin’ All Over The World’, a song that was later a hit for Status Quo.

John Fogerty
SIDE A:
1. Rockin’ All Over The World
2. You Rascal You
3. The Wall
4. Travelin’ High
5. Lonely Teardrops

SIDE B:
1. Almost Saturday Night
2. Where The River Flows
3. Sea Cruise
4. Dream/Song
5. Flyin’ Away

John Fogerty’s The Celebration Tour

September 15 – Big E Xfinity Arena, West Springfield, MA
September 16 – Hartford HeathCare Amphitheater, Bridgeport, CT
November 17 – Yaamava Theater, Highland, CA
November 18 – Harrah’s Resort, Valley Center, CA

Related Posts

Ringo Starr photo by Ros O'Gorman
New Paul McCartney Song To Debut On Ringo Starr EP 4

Paul McCartney has written a new song for Ringo Starr. ‘Feeling The Sunlight’ will premiere on Friday 25 August ahead of the ‘Rewind Forward’ EP release on 13 October, 2023.

2 days ago
John Farnham Is Having A Pizza Today

John Farnham is having a pizza today. Normally that would be underwhelming news for anyone else but for John it is a major accomplishment as he marks the one year anniversary of when he undertook a 12 hour operation for the removal of a cancerous tumour.

2 days ago
Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan To Resume Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour in the USA in October

Bob Dylan will resume his ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’ world tour in the USA in Kansas City, USA in October.

3 days ago
The Rolling Stones, Noise11, Photo
The Rolling Stones Tease New Album Potentially Called ‘Hackney Diamonds’

The Rolling Stones have taken out an ad in a UK newspaper as glass specialist ‘Hackney Diamonds’ promising “we’ll fix your shattered windows” and therefore launching the first official tease to the new album now expected to be called ‘Hackney Diamonds’.

3 days ago
Russell Morris The Real Thing Symphonic Concert
Russell Morris Adds A Second Melbourne Symphony Show

Russell Morris will before a second Melbourne show with the Southern Cross Symphony on 31 October at Hamer Hall.

August 17, 2023
Black Sabbath Reunion
Black Sabbath ‘Reunion’ To Be Released For First Time On Vinyl

Black Sabbath’s 1998’s live album ‘Reunion’ will be released for the first time ever on vinyl in October.

August 15, 2023
Jimmy Webb performs at the Recital Centre in Melbourne on Tuesday 27 June 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Jimmy Webb Sets Aside A Couple Of Evenings For Australia

One of the world’s greatest songwriters Jimmy Webb will return to Australia in December for ‘An Evening with Jimmy Webb’ in Melbourne and Sydney.

August 15, 2023