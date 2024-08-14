 Frankie Valli Fine After Health Scare - Noise11.com
Frankie Valli - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Frankie Valli - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Frankie Valli Fine After Health Scare

by Music-News.com on August 15, 2024

in News

Frankie Valli’s representative has confirmed that he’s “just fine” after concerns were raised about his health.

During a show in Saratoga, California on 3 August, Frankie Valli caused concern when he appeared weak and struggled to lip-sync to his biggest hits during his performance.

A video of the show, which has since gone viral on social media, showed Valli holding onto a handrail as he struggled to climb a short flight of stairs.

The clip also showed the musician lip-syncing to his 1978 hit Grease, but seemingly struggling to keep up with the track.

Soon after the video was posted, fans began questioning why Valli is still performing live.

Almost two weeks after his performance, Frankie’s representative confirmed he was fine in a statement to the New York Post.

“Frankie is doing just fine and super happy to still be performing. The audiences are filling venues and listening to some great music,” Valli’s rep said.

“Frankie is doing what he loves to do at 90,” they continued. “We should all be so lucky.”

The music legend and The Four Seasons are currently on a farewell tour called The Last Encore, which is due to end in April 2025.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Lou Reed, SXSW 2008, Ros O'Gorman Photo
Pre-Velvet Underground Lou Reed To Be Released

A Lou Reed singles album compiling his songwriting before his tenure in The Velvet Underground is set to be released.

7 mins ago
Keith Richards, The Rolling Stones images by Ros O'Gorman, noise11.com, photo
Keith Richards Guitar Goes To Auction

GottaHaveRockandRoll presents Keith Richards personally owned & played Gibson L6S Guitar up for auction! The guitar was used in 1975/1976 by Keith Richards. Gibson gave the guitar to Richards to get him to try and endorse the guitar.

17 hours ago
Maurice Williams and the Zodiacs
Maurice Williams Dies At Age 86

Maurice Williams, the lead singer of 60s doo-wop group Maurice Williams and the Zodiacs, has died at the age of 86. Williams was best known for his song ‘Stay’.

August 8, 2024
Deep Purple photo from EARMusic
Simon McBride Did Not “Audition” for Deep Purple

Deep Purple skipped the formalities of an audience when they brought in Simon McBride to replace Steve Morse on lead guitar.

July 30, 2024
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
Ron Wood’s Son Tyrone Marries Steve Harris’ Daughter Faye

The son of a Stone and the daughter of a Maiden have tied the knot. Tyrone Wood, son of Rolling Stone Ron Wood, has married Faye Harris, daughter of Steve Harris of Iron Maiden.

July 29, 2024
A Complete Unknown
Watch Timothée Chalamet As Bob Dylan In ‘A Complete Unknown’ Trailer

In the Bob Dylan biopic ‘A Complete Unknown’, Timothée Chalamet plays Dylan.

July 25, 2024
Cher in Melbourne 2005 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Cher Announces Two Part Memoir

Cher has announced that she will release a two-part memoir.

July 25, 2024