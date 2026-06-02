Freedom 250 Concert Collapse Puts Booking Agent Jeff Epstein In Unexpected Spotlight - Noise11 Music News

Freedom 250’s star-studded concert series has unravelled weeks before launch, with multiple artists withdrawing from the Trump-linked event and an unlikely figure, veteran booking agent Jeff Epstein, becoming part of the story.

by Paul Cashmere

The Freedom 250 concert series, planned as a centrepiece of celebrations marking America’s 250th anniversary, has suffered a major setback after a string of performers pulled out of the event, citing concerns about its political affiliations. The controversy has also drawn attention to New York booking executive Jeff Epstein, the longtime Universal Attractions Agency president whose involvement in assembling much of the lineup became the subject of widespread commentary and late-night television satire.

The withdrawals have left organisers scrambling ahead of the Great American State Fair, scheduled for Washington DC from June 25 to July 10. Freedom 250, established by executive order under Trump as a parallel initiative to the bipartisan America250 Commission, had announced a concert roster dominated by veteran acts including The Commodores, Martina McBride, Morris Day and The Time, Bret Michaels, Vanilla Ice and Young MC.

However, within days, several performers publicly distanced themselves from the event.

Country artist Martina McBride said she had originally believed the performance would be part of a nonpartisan celebration. In a social media statement, she wrote that she had been presented with an opportunity to perform at a nonpartisan event but later discovered that was not the case.

Young MC echoed similar concerns, stating that artists had not been informed about political involvement when agreements were initially made. He later described the situation as a “bait-and-switch”. Bret Michaels, who has previously appeared alongside Trump and won Celebrity Apprentice in 2010, also withdrew, saying the event had evolved into something far more divisive than what he had originally agreed to support.

The collapse of the lineup has placed an unusual spotlight on Jeff Epstein, co-owner and president of Universal Attractions Agency. Epstein is one of the most respected figures in the live entertainment business and has spent more than three decades building tours and careers for major artists.

Since joining Universal Attractions Agency in 1995, Epstein has helped create successful nostalgia touring brands including I Love The 90s Tour, Hammer’s House Party and One Nation Under A Groove Tour. His agency has represented and booked artists including James Brown, Anita Baker, George Clinton and Naughty By Nature, while continuing to work with both heritage and contemporary performers.

According to reporting by CNN, many of the artists initially attached to Freedom 250 shared Epstein as their booking representative. As performers began withdrawing, Epstein’s role became a talking point well beyond the music industry.

The irony of a Trump-related event relying on a booking agent named Jeff Epstein was seized upon by comedian Jon Stewart during a monologue on The Daily Show. Stewart devoted a lengthy segment to the concert’s collapse, joking that after years of not being “that Epstein”, the booking executive had finally assembled a major event only to watch the lineup unravel.

The remarks quickly spread across social media, further amplifying attention on a figure who would normally remain behind the scenes.

While several artists have exited, others continue to support the event. Vanilla Ice has publicly confirmed his participation, saying he was honoured to be part of the celebration. Freedom Williams of C+C Music Factory has also indicated he intends to perform despite criticism from some fans.

Organisers maintain the event remains on track. Freedom 250 spokesperson Rachel Reisner said the organisation remained committed to delivering what she described as a once-in-a-lifetime experience celebrating American culture and freedom. She added that the group respected the right of artists to make their own decisions while keeping the door open to performers who wished to participate.

The White House has also pushed back against claims that the celebrations are overtly partisan. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum defended President Trump’s role in the festivities, saying it was appropriate for the president to help launch events commemorating the nation’s 250th anniversary.

President Trump himself responded to the withdrawals by mocking departing artists on social media, suggesting they had developed “the yips” and proposing that a large Make America Great Again rally could replace the concert altogether.

The Freedom 250 controversy highlights the increasingly difficult intersection of entertainment and politics. Artists, managers and agents are finding themselves under greater scrutiny regarding the events they choose to support, particularly when national celebrations become linked to political movements or personalities.

For Jeff Epstein, whose career has largely been defined by successfully connecting audiences with artists, the episode represents an unusual moment where the booking agent became almost as newsworthy as the performers themselves. Whether Freedom 250 ultimately proceeds with a revised lineup remains to be seen, but the collapse of the original concert roster has already become one of the most unexpected music industry stories of the year.

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