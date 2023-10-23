Fun Lovin’ Criminals To Play First Shows in Australia In 20 Years - Noise11.com

Fun Lovin’ Criminals will tour Australia in February 2024, the first time they’ve toured Australia since 2004.

Fun Lovin’ Criminals only ever played in Australia once before that in 1999.

The 2024 tour will mark the 25th anniversary of the second Fun Lovin’ Criminals album ‘100% Colombian’. Brian ‘Fast’ Leiser, Frank Benbini and Naim Cortazzi will perform the album in its entirety. Brian played on the album.

Lead vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Brian ‘Fast’ Leiser said “It will be and honour to perform the songs from 100% Colombian to our fans. This album holds a special place in their hearts and we are committed to delivering unforgettable performances while bringing a fresh energy to the stage.”

Drummer Frank Benbini said ‘It’s going to be very special. For more than two decades I’ve nurtured the songs live from 100% Colombian, but never before have played the album in its entirety. It will be simply great to bring that album alive in full technicolour for the fans of the band.”

Guitarist Naim Cortazzi added “I’m thrilled to be part of this milestone tour and contribute my own style to the iconic Fun Lovin’ Criminals sound. The shows so far in the UK and Europe have been incredible. Together, we are ready to create an unforgettable experience for our fans and celebrate the music that has brought us all together”

TOUR DATES – FEBRUARY 2024

Wed 14 University of Wollongong, Wollongong

Thur 15 Metro Theatre, George St. Sydney

Fri 16 Triffid, Newstead, Qld

Sat 17 Burleigh Bazaar, Burleigh Heads, Gold Coast

Wed 21 Kambri, ANU, Acton

Thur 22 Northcote Theatre, Northcote, Melbourne

Fri 23 Unibar University of Adelaide,

Sat 24 Fremantle Social Club,Fremantle

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

