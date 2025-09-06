G Flip Sets Fire With New Single ‘Bed On Fire’ From Album Dream Ride - Noise11.com

G Flip has dropped the blistering new single Bed On Fire alongside a powerful video, marking the centrepiece moment of their just-released third album Dream Ride.
The track is one of G’s most personal yet, diving into the raw energy of queer awakening. “‘This song is all about the angst I grew up feeling going to Catholic school, having my first experience with a woman, and being like, ‘I’m bloody high off this love I shouldn’t be having,’” G Flip explains. “It’s saying, ‘Well, if I’m going to hell anyway, I’m going to set this place or the bed ablaze with my queerness.’”
The release of Bed On Fire sets the tone for Dream Ride, an album G describes as their “‘80s Butch Springsteen fantasy.” Written and recorded with long-time collaborator Aidan Hogg, the record was carved out of more than 100 sessions before the final 10 songs made the cut.
Across Dream Ride, G Flip leans into the widescreen sonic landscape of the 1980s—huge drum sounds, cinematic production, bright hooks and stadium-sized emotion. “I wanted to make songs that make you dance, sing, cry, fuck, laugh, and enjoy on a long drive,” G says.
Fans will already be familiar with early singles Disco Cowgirl—praised by Billboard, Rolling Stone and crowned “song of the summer” by GLAAD—plus Big Ol’ Hammer and In Another Life. Together with Bed On Fire, they showcase G Flip’s ability to balance cathartic pop anthems with deeply personal storytelling.
Born in Melbourne and now based in Los Angeles, G Flip (Georgia Flipo) has grown from bedroom producer to one of Australia’s most celebrated exports. A singer, songwriter, drummer and multi-instrumentalist, they’ve built a reputation for unfiltered lyrics, stadium-sized production, and proudly representing their identity as a queer, non-binary artist.
With Dream Ride now out worldwide, G Flip is hitting the road for a global headline tour, including a full run of Australian dates in 2026.
G Flip Global Tour Dates – The Dream Ride Tour
North America 2025
SEP 9 – The Van Buren, Phoenix, AZ
SEP 11 – Emo’s Austin, Austin, TX
SEP 12 – White Oak Music Hall, Houston, TX
SEP 13 – The Factory in Deep Ellum, Dallas, TX
SEP 16 – The Eastern, Atlanta, GA
SEP 17 – Cannery Mainstage, Nashville, TN
SEP 19 – Miami Beach Bandshell, Miami Beach, FL
SEP 20 – The Plaza Live, Orlando, FL
SEP 22 – The Underground, Charlotte, NC
SEP 23 – The Orange Peel, Asheville, NC
SEP 25 – The Atlantis, Washington, DC
SEP 26 – The NorVa, Norfolk, VA
SEP 27 – All Things Go, Washington, DC
SEP 28 – Music Hall of Williamsburg, New York, NY
SEP 28 – All Things Go NYC, New York, NY
SEP 30 – Asbury Lanes, Asbury Park, NJ
OCT 1 – Union Transfer, Philadelphia, PA
OCT 3 – Roadrunner, Boston, MA
OCT 5 – District Music Hall, Norwalk, CT
OCT 8 – HISTORY, Toronto, ON
OCT 10 – Royal Oak Music Theatre, Royal Oak, MI
OCT 11 – Stage AE, Pittsburgh, PA
OCT 12 – Newport Music Hall, Columbus, OH
OCT 14 – MegaCorp Pavilion, Cincinnati, OH
OCT 15 – Egyptian Room, Indianapolis, IN
OCT 17 – Thalia Hall, Chicago, IL
OCT 19 – Turner Hall Ballroom, Milwaukee, WI
OCT 21 – First Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
OCT 24 – Ogden Theatre, Denver, CO
OCT 25 – The Grand at The Complex, Salt Lake City, UT
OCT 27 – Commodore Ballroom, Vancouver, BC
OCT 28 – Showbox SoDo, Seattle, WA
OCT 29 – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, Portland, OR
OCT 31 – The Regency Ballroom, San Francisco, CA
NOV 1 – Humphreys Concerts by the Bay, San Diego, CA
NOV 6 – The Fonda Theatre, Los Angeles, CA
United Kingdom 2025
NOV 10 – O2 Academy Birmingham, Birmingham
NOV 11 – Manchester Academy, Manchester
NOV 12 – O2 Academy Brixton, London
NOV 14 – Stylus, Leeds
NOV 15 – The Great Hall, Cardiff Students’ Union, Cardiff
NOV 16 – O2 Academy Glasgow, Glasgow
Australia 2026
FEB 27 – Riverstage, Brisbane
MAR 3 – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney
MAR 7 – Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne
MAR 8 – Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne
MAR 12 – AEC Theatre, Adelaide
MAR 14 – Fremantle Arts Centre, Perth
Tickets and full global tour details are available now at gflipmusic.com/tour.
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube
Follow us on social media:
Bluesky
Facebook – Comment on the news of the day