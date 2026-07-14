Gabriel Iglesias Announces Australian Dates For The 1976 Tour - Noise11 Music News

Gabriel Iglesias will return to Australia later this year with The 1976 Tour: A Fluffy Celebration, marking his first local performances since the release of his latest Netflix special, Gabriel Iglesias: Legend Of Fluffy. The tour includes arena shows in Sydney, Adelaide, Perth, Brisbane and Melbourne, with the Sydney performance also forming part of the Just For Laughs Sydney Comedy Festival.

by Paul Cashmere

Gabriel Iglesias has announced a five city Australian arena tour for December, bringing his new live production, The 1976 Tour: A Fluffy Celebration, to audiences in Sydney, Adelaide, Perth, Brisbane and Melbourne. The comedian, known worldwide as “Fluffy”, will perform in Australia following the success of his latest Netflix special, Gabriel Iglesias: Legend Of Fluffy, which premiered earlier this year and entered Netflix’s Global Top 10 Most Watched list.

The Australian dates continue a period of sustained international success for Iglesias, who remains one of the world’s highest grossing touring comedians. Billboard ranked him among the top live comedy earners of 2024, while his latest special extended a long running partnership with Netflix that has helped establish him as one of the streaming platform’s most recognisable stand-up performers.

The new tour takes its name from Iglesias’ birth year and reflects on the experiences that shaped both his personal life and career. His live performances combine autobiographical storytelling with character voices, sound effects and observational comedy, a style that has remained central to his work since he began performing professionally in the late 1990s.

According to the tour announcement, audiences can expect material that revisits the events that helped define his career while also drawing on more recent experiences. The Sydney performance will also serve as a headline event for the Just For Laughs Sydney Comedy Festival.

Iglesias has built an unusually broad entertainment career that extends well beyond stand-up. His Netflix sitcom Mr. Iglesias, in which he also served as executive producer, ran for three seasons and earned recognition at the Imagen Awards. He has also become a regular presence in film and television through both live action and voice acting roles.

His screen credits include Magic Mike, Magic Mike XXL and A Haunted House 2, while animation audiences know his work from Coco, Ferdinand, UglyDolls, The Star and Space Jam: A New Legacy, where he voiced Speedy Gonzales. He is also one of the few comedians to release a theatrical concert film with The Fluffy Movie.

Stand-up, however, remains the foundation of his career. After leaving a job with a mobile phone company in 1997 to pursue comedy full time, Iglesias worked clubs throughout California before gradually developing an international audience. His clean, highly accessible material has helped him attract a broad demographic, a philosophy he has often discussed when advising younger comedians to focus on universally relatable subjects rather than divisive topics.

His touring achievements have continued to expand over the past decade. In 2022 he became the first comedian to sell out Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium, with the performance later released by Netflix as Stadium Fluffy. Earlier this year he received a handprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, recognising his contribution to entertainment, and he is also set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Iglesias has also continued to broaden his television work. Most recently he appeared alongside Tim Allen in ABC’s Shifting Gears and reunited with Allen for the second season of Disney+’s The Santa Clauses. His ongoing profile across streaming, broadcast television and live touring has helped maintain a global audience that now extends to more than 34 million followers across social media platforms.

Like many internationally touring performers, Iglesias has occasionally attracted scrutiny over overseas appearances. His participation in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Comedy Festival in 2025 drew criticism from Human Rights Watch, which argued the event formed part of broader efforts to improve the country’s international image despite ongoing concerns over human rights. Iglesias has not made political commentary a central feature of his comedy, instead continuing to focus on personal stories and observational material that have defined his work for nearly three decades.

The Australian tour gives local audiences the opportunity to see one of the world’s biggest live comedy acts in arena settings. Tickets go on sale on Monday, with

performances scheduled across five capital cities during December.

Tour Dates

Saturday 5 December, Sydney, SuperDome

Sunday 6 December, Adelaide, Entertainment Centre

Tuesday 8 December, Perth, RAC Arena

Thursday 10 December, Brisbane, Entertainment Centre

Saturday 12 December, Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

Tickets On Sale: Monday 13 July, 12pm local time.

Bookings: bohmpresents.com

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