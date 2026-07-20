 TSIM Add Melbourne And Adelaide Shows To First National Tour In More Than 30 Years - Noise11 Music News
TISM supplied DRWE

TISM supplied DRWE

TSIM Add Melbourne And Adelaide Shows To First National Tour In More Than 30 Years

by Paul Cashmere on July 21, 2026

in Live,News

TSIM have expanded their first national Australian tour in more than three decades, adding extra headline performances in Melbourne and Adelaide after strong ticket demand and a well received festival appearance in South Australia.

by Paul Cashmere

TSIM have announced two additional dates for their No Mistakes Tour, extending what marks the band’s first national tour in more than 30 years. A third Melbourne performance has been scheduled for 10 October at Forum Melbourne, while a new Adelaide headline show has been added at Hindley Street Music Hall on 16 October.

The additional concerts follow the band’s recent appearance at Adelaide’s Beer & BBQ Festival, where the performance drew a strong response from audiences. The expanded itinerary increases the number of headline dates on the national run as demand continues for the long awaited return of one of Australia’s most distinctive live acts.

TSIM said the tour will feature different setlists across the run, with the band promising a substantially different selection of songs each night. The approach is designed to encourage fans attending multiple performances, with the anonymous Melbourne group drawing from a catalogue that spans several decades.

Emerging during the late 1980s, TSIM established themselves through a combination of satirical songwriting, theatrical performances and musical experimentation that crossed rock, pop, dance and other styles. The balaclava wearing collective has remained anonymous throughout its career while building a reputation for unpredictable live shows and sharp social commentary.

Across seven studio albums, TSIM have collected two ARIA Awards and multiple award nominations while maintaining a loyal following despite lengthy gaps between touring. Their concerts have become known as much for their theatrical presentation as for the music itself, making the current tour a significant return for long time fans and an opportunity for newer audiences to experience the band live.

The expanded schedule now includes three Melbourne performances before the tour continues through Adelaide, Brisbane, Canberra, Perth and Sydney. Tickets for the newly announced dates are on sale now.

Tour Dates

22 August, Darwin, Darwin Festival
7 October, Melbourne, Forum
8 October, Melbourne, Forum
10 October, Melbourne, Forum
16 October, Adelaide, Hindley Street Music Hall
17 October, Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall
21 October, Canberra, Canberra Theatre
24 October, Perth, Metro City
30 October, Sydney, Enmore Theatre
31 October, Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Tickets are on sale now.

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