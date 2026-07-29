Genesis Celebrate From Genesis To Revelation With Expanded Deluxe Reissue - Noise11 Music News

Genesis’ 1969 debut album From Genesis To Revelation will be reissued on 9 October 2026 in newly remixed and remastered editions, including a 4CD/Blu-ray deluxe box set featuring previously unreleased recordings, Dolby Atmos audio and new interviews with the band’s original members.

by Paul Cashmere

Genesis will revisit the album that launched the band’s recording career when From Genesis To Revelation is reissued on 9 October through Cherry Red Records in a series of expanded editions approved by original members Tony Banks, Peter Gabriel, Anthony Phillips and Mike Rutherford. The campaign includes a 4CD/Blu-ray deluxe box set, a double vinyl edition with bonus EP and a newly remixed and remastered 2CD edition, marking the first major archival release of the album since the rights changed hands.

The reissue places renewed attention on a record that has often been overshadowed by Genesis’ later progressive rock classics. While From Genesis To Revelation was commercially unsuccessful upon its original release in March 1969, it documented the first recordings of Gabriel, Banks, Phillips and Rutherford as a professional band and captured the final stages of their transition from school musicians into one of Britain’s most influential rock groups. The expanded editions also represent the first opportunity to hear the album presented with modern immersive audio alongside a substantial collection of archival material.

At the centre of every edition is a new stereo remix by Stephen W. Tayler. Rather than recreating the heavily orchestrated presentation of the original release, Tayler’s mix places greater emphasis on the band’s performances while reducing the prominence of the orchestral arrangements added during the original production sessions. The result offers a different perspective on recordings that have remained largely unchanged for more than five decades.

The deluxe 4CD/Blu-ray box expands the original album across five discs. Alongside Tayler’s new remix, the collection includes newly remastered mono and stereo versions of the 1969 album, contemporary single mixes, rare recordings and an entire disc devoted to demos recorded during 1967 and 1968. Several of those early recordings have not previously been released and have also been newly mixed by Tayler.

The accompanying Blu-ray presents the album in 96 kHz/24-bit Dolby Atmos, 5.1 surround sound and high resolution stereo. It also includes exclusive video footage of Tony Banks, Peter Gabriel and Mike Rutherford meeting at AIR Studios in London during April 2026 to discuss the album and review the new mixes. A 68-page illustrated book features a newly commissioned essay by Jon Dann together with reflections from Banks, Gabriel, Phillips and Rutherford examining the album’s creation and place within the band’s history.

The story behind From Genesis To Revelation has long occupied a unique place in the Genesis catalogue. Recorded while the musicians were still students at Charterhouse School in Surrey, the project began with demo recordings that attracted the attention of producer Jonathan King. King secured recording and publishing agreements for the young group, named them Genesis and produced a series of singles before overseeing the recording of their debut album at Regent Sound Studios in London.

King also commissioned orchestral arrangements by Arthur Greenslade and Lew Warburton, additions that divided opinion within the band. Anthony Phillips later expressed frustration that the arrangements diluted the group’s performances, while Tony Banks would eventually describe the original recordings as imperfect versions of their songs. Those differing perspectives have helped shape the album’s reputation over the decades and explain why the new remix, which places greater focus on the band itself, has become one of the most significant aspects of the 2026 reissue campaign.

Commercially, the original release struggled. Decca omitted the band’s name from the album sleeve after discovering another American act called Genesis, leading to confusion in record stores. The album reportedly sold only hundreds of copies on release, with some retailers mistakenly shelving it in religious music sections because the cover displayed only the title From Genesis To Revelation. After Genesis became internationally successful during the 1970s, the album finally reached the Billboard 200 in the United States in 1974, peaking at No. 170.

For many years Jonathan King retained ownership of the recordings, licensing numerous reissues while the remainder of the Genesis catalogue was remixed and restored separately. As a result, From Genesis To Revelation remained absent from the band’s major archival box sets. The Cherry Red release represents the first comprehensive edition prepared with the approval and involvement of the original members following the transfer of the album’s rights.

The expanded editions provide listeners with the most complete examination yet of Genesis’ formative recordings, documenting the group’s development from late 1967 demos through to the completed album and placing those sessions into the broader context of one of rock’s most influential catalogues.

Track Listing

DISC ONE

From Genesis To Revelation

The New Mixes by Stephen W Tayler

Where The Sour Turns To Sweet

In The Beginning

Fireside Song

The Serpent

Am I Very Wrong?

In The Wilderness

The Conqueror

In Hiding

One Day

Window

In Limbo

Silent Sun

A Place To Call My Own

Bonus Tracks

A Winter’s Tale

One Eyed Hound

Image Blown Out

Visions Of Angels

DISC TWO

From Genesis To Revelation

The Mono LP Mix Remastered

Where The Sour Turns To Sweet

In The Beginning

Fireside Song

The Serpent

Am I Very Wrong?

In The Wilderness

The Conqueror

In Hiding

One Day

Window

In Limbo

Silent Sun

A Place To Call My Own

Bonus Tracks

Build Me A Mountain (Rough Mix)

A Winter’s Tale (Mono Single Mix)

One Eyed Hound (Mono Single Mix)

That’s Me (Mono Single Mix)

The Silent Sun (Mono Single Mix)

DISC THREE

From Genesis To Revelation

The Original Stereo LP Mix Remastered

Where The Sour Turns To Sweet

In The Beginning

Fireside Song

The Serpent

Am I Very Wrong?

In The Wilderness

The Conqueror

In Hiding

One Day

Window

In Limbo

Silent Sun

A Place To Call My Own

DISC FOUR

Demos 1967 & 1968

Patricia (1967 Demo)

Try A Little Sadness (1967 Demo)

She Is Beautiful (1967 Demo)

One Day (Demo 1968)

The Magic Of Time (Demo 1968)

Hey! (Demo 1968)

Sea Bee (Demo 1968)

The Mystery Of The Flannan Isle Lighthouse (Demo 1968)

Hidden In The World Of Dawn (Demo 1968)

Hair On The Arms And Legs (Demo 1968)

Epic (A Place To Call My Own) (Demo August 1968)

Am I Very Wrong? (Demo August 1968)

In Limbo (Demo August 1968)

The Conqueror (Demo August 1968)

DISC FIVE

Blu-ray

96 kHz / 24-bit Atmos, 5.1 Surround Sound & Stereo Mixes by Stephen W Tayler

Where The Sour Turns To Sweet

In The Beginning

Fireside Song

The Serpent

Am I Very Wrong?

In The Wilderness

The Conqueror

In Hiding

One Day

Window

In Limbo

Silent Sun

A Place To Call My Own

Bonus Tracks

A Winter’s Tale

One Eyed Hound

Image Blown Out

Visions Of Angels

Video Content

From Genesis To Revelation: Tony Banks, Peter Gabriel & Mike Rutherford In Conversation At AIR Studios, London, 14 April 2026

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