 Genya Ravan Two Classic 1970s Albums To Be Reissued - Noise11.com
Genya Raven

Genya Ravan Two Classic 1970s Albums To Be Reissued

by Paul Cashmere on August 16, 2023

in News

Genya Ravan’s two new wave classics ‘Urban Desire’ (1978) and ‘…And I Mean It’ (1978) are coming back on vinyl and CD.

Genya was born in Poland in 1940 and emigrated to the USA in 1947 with her parents and sister. They were the only members of her family to survive the Nazi holocaust.

Genya started her music career in 1962 in Brooklyn, forming Goldie and the Gingerbreads in 1963 and getting signed by Ahmet Ertegun to ATCO Records.

In 1965 she had a Top 40 UK hit with ‘Can’t You Hear My Heart Beat’.

‘Urban Desire’ in 1978 reached number 66 in Australia.

Urban Desire, on black vinyl, red vinyl and CD, plus …And I Mean It, on black vinyl, pink vinyl and CD, display a rare pedigree of rock’n’roll smarts from New Wave, Soul, and Blues to Pop and Classic Rock’n’Roll. No one ever covered The Supremes(“Back In My Arms Again”) or John Cale (“Darling I Need You”) like this! Genya’sduet with Lou Reed (“Aye Co’lorado”) contains everything from piano wildness to punk bravado. Her duet with Ian Hunter (“Junkman”) is a match made in honky-tonk heaven (complete with Mick Ronson on lead guitar). The version of Marvin Gaye’s 1962 “Stubborn Kinda Fellow”—renamed “Stubborn Kinda Girl”—has to be ranked up amongst the greatest Gaye covers ever.

Genya was also a record producer working on ‘Young Loud and Snotty’ for The Dead Boys and ‘Siren’ for Ronnie Spector.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Rick Springfield, photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11
Guess What? Rick Springfield Has A New Video ‘Automatic’

Rick Springfield has sprung a new music video for his song ‘Automatic’ off the new album ‘Automatic’.

1 hour ago
Black Sabbath Reunion
Black Sabbath ‘Reunion’ To Be Released For First Time On Vinyl

Black Sabbath’s 1998’s live album ‘Reunion’ will be released for the first time ever on vinyl in October.

1 day ago
Jimmy Webb performs at the Recital Centre in Melbourne on Tuesday 27 June 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Jimmy Webb Sets Aside A Couple Of Evenings For Australia

One of the world’s greatest songwriters Jimmy Webb will return to Australia in December for ‘An Evening with Jimmy Webb’ in Melbourne and Sydney.

1 day ago
Motown
Motown Chairman Clarence Avant Dies At Age 92

Music executive Clarence Avant has passed away at the age of 92.

2 days ago
Elvis Presley Red Guitar Comeback Special
Elvis Presley Guitar Valued As World’s Most Expensive Instrument

In 1968, a cherry-red guitar helped save Elvis’s career. Now it may be the world’s most valuable musical instrument.

2 days ago
Ian Moss at The Palais St Kilda photo by Bron Robinson
Ian Moss Wraps 45 Years Of Australian Music History In Rivers Run Dry Show

It is pretty incredible that in the round two hours Ian Moss performs his ‘Rivers Run Dry’ show, music fans are treated to 45 years of Australian music history.

2 days ago
Russell Morris The Real Thing Symphonic Concert
Watch Russell Morris The Real Thing Live With Orchestra (Noise11 World Premiere)

On Tuesday July 4, 2023, Russell Morris performed his career highlight. The symphonic performance of his greatest hits featured a 10-piece rock band and the 54-piece Southern Cross Symphony, scored by David Hirschfelder and conducted by Peter Morris.

2 days ago