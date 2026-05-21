Gideon Release New Track '4x4' As Momentum Builds Around Latest Material - Noise11 Music News

Gideon have expanded their current release cycle with new single ‘4×4’, arriving alongside an official video as the Alabama metalcore group continues a busy touring run and builds on the breakout response to recent material.

by Paul Cashmere

Gideon have unveiled the new track ‘4×4’ and its accompanying music video through Sumerian Records, continuing a run of activity that has seen the Tuscaloosa, Alabama band gain increased traction across streaming platforms and the live circuit. The release follows recent single ‘Wrong One’, a track that has already passed one million Spotify streams while drawing more than 727,000 views on YouTube, according to figures supplied with the announcement.

The arrival of ‘4×4’ comes at a period of heightened visibility for the quartet. Gideon recently appeared at major US rock festivals Welcome To Rockville and Sonic Temple and are now on the road as part of the Let It Rip North American Tour alongside Alpha Wolf, Mugshot and Resolve. The band is also scheduled to appear at Aftershock 2026 in October.

For a band now approaching two decades together, the latest release reflects an ongoing shift in sound that has steadily developed over multiple records. While Gideon emerged during the late 2000s American metalcore wave with a foundation connected to melodic hardcore and faith based themes, the group’s music has increasingly leaned into heavier and more direct territory.

The release of ‘Wrong One’ appears to indicate that audiences are responding to that direction. Streaming numbers by themselves do not always translate into broader career momentum, but sustained engagement can point toward increased audience reach, particularly for heavier bands that traditionally relied on touring and physical media rather than algorithm driven discovery.

Current members Daniel McWhorter, Tyler Riley, Caleb DeRusha and Jake Smelley have navigated multiple stylistic and line-up changes during the band’s evolution. Gideon first formed in Tuscaloosa in 2008 and released an independent self titled EP in 2010 before moving through several labels including Strike First Records, Facedown Records and Equal Vision Records.

The group’s early catalogue established them within the hardcore and Christian heavy music community. Their second album, Milestone, released in 2012, gained traction on Billboard charts, while Calloused further expanded their audience. Their commercial profile strengthened again with Cold in 2017, which delivered some of the band’s strongest chart performances at the time and broadened their footprint within heavy music circles.

One of the more notable shifts in Gideon’s story arrived around the release of Out Of Control in 2019. During that period members publicly addressed moving away from the Christian identity that had previously been associated with the band. The decision reflected a broader conversation within heavy music communities where artists increasingly discussed evolving personal beliefs and the challenge of remaining aligned with labels that audiences had placed on them early in their careers.

That transition also coincided with a heavier musical direction. Their 2019 EP No Love/No One signalled a more aggressive approach and became an important marker in the band’s recent catalogue development. Their most recent album, More Power. More Pain., released in 2023, continued that trajectory.

For metalcore bands operating in the current landscape, streaming performance and festival visibility increasingly work together. Major festival appearances can expose artists to broader audiences while online platforms allow that interest to continue beyond a single performance. Gideon’s recent activity suggests they are continuing to operate within that model as they build toward whatever arrives next.

The release of ‘4×4’ may be another incremental step rather than a standalone event, but it adds another piece to a period that appears increasingly active for the Alabama group. With touring commitments continuing and further news already hinted at by the band, the current cycle around Gideon does not appear to be slowing.

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