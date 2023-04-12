Graham Gouldman’s Most Recent Music Is With Sir Brian May - Noise11.com

When Graham Gouldman of 10cc wrote ‘Floating in Heaven’ about the James Webb Space Telescope he went to astrophysicist and Queen founder Sir Biran May to help him with it.

Graham Gouldman tells Noise11.com, “‘Floating In Heaven’ was a song I wrote last years (2022) after becoming somewhat enchanted with the James Webb Space telescope, a wonderful thing that’s sending back fantastic photographs looking back in time, looking forward in time. I started following it on the NASA website. I became enchanted with it and wrote a song about it.

“I played it to Andrew at my record company and he said ‘the song is brilliant but wouldn’t it be wonderful if you could get someone like Brian May to play on it. Brian is not only a brilliant guitarist but he is also an astronomer and an astrophysicist. I sent it to Brian. He said ‘I love this song. He plays guitar on it, does backing vocals on it. He was very involved in the production of it as well. It started a wonderful relationship with him.

Graham has been performing the song in his current 10cc setlist so hopefully we will hear it in Australia on his upcoming tour.

10cc dates are:

CAIRNS Performing Arts Centre – Wednesday June 7

CALOUNDRA The Events Centre – Thursday June 8

BRISBANE Fortitude Music Hall – Friday June 9

TWEED HEADS Twin Towns – Saturday June 10 & Sunday June 11

NEWCASTLE The Civic Centre – Tuesday June 13

FORSTER Club Forster – Wednesday June 14

WYONG The Art House – Thursday June 15

PENRITH Evan Theatre – Friday June 16

SYDNEY Darling Harbour Theatre – Saturday June 17

BLUE MOUNTAINS Theatre – Sunday June 18

CANBERRA Llewelyn Theatre – Wednesday June 21

WOLLONGONG Anita’s Theatre – Thursday June 22

CHELSEA HEIGHTS Hotel – Friday June 23

GEELONG Costa Hall – Saturday June 24

MELBOURNE The Palais Theatre – Sunday June 25

BENDIGO Ulumbarra Theatre – Wednesday June 28

HOBART Wrest Point – Thursday June 29

ADELAIDE Thebarton Theatre – Friday June 30

DARWIN The Playhouse Theatre – Saturday July 1

PERTH Astor Theatre – Sunday July 2

Tickets on sale www.davidroywilliams.com

The live band’s line-up is:

Graham Gouldman – bass, guitars, vocals

Rick Fenn – lead guitar, vocals, bass

Paul Burgess – drums, percussion

Mick Wilson – vocals, percussion, guitar, keyboards

Mike Stevens – keyboards, guitar, bass, sax, vocals

