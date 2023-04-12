Graham Gouldman’s Most Recent Music Is With Sir Brian May - Noise11.com

When Graham Gouldman of 10cc wrote ‘Floating in Heaven’ about the James Webb Space Telescope he went to astrophysicist and Queen founder Sir Biran May to help him with it.
Watch the Noise11 interview with Graham Gouldman.
Graham Gouldman tells Noise11.com, “‘Floating In Heaven’ was a song I wrote last years (2022) after becoming somewhat enchanted with the James Webb Space telescope, a wonderful thing that’s sending back fantastic photographs looking back in time, looking forward in time. I started following it on the NASA website. I became enchanted with it and wrote a song about it.
“I played it to Andrew at my record company and he said ‘the song is brilliant but wouldn’t it be wonderful if you could get someone like Brian May to play on it. Brian is not only a brilliant guitarist but he is also an astronomer and an astrophysicist. I sent it to Brian. He said ‘I love this song. He plays guitar on it, does backing vocals on it. He was very involved in the production of it as well. It started a wonderful relationship with him.
Graham has been performing the song in his current 10cc setlist so hopefully we will hear it in Australia on his upcoming tour.
10cc dates are:
CAIRNS Performing Arts Centre – Wednesday June 7
CALOUNDRA The Events Centre – Thursday June 8
BRISBANE Fortitude Music Hall – Friday June 9
TWEED HEADS Twin Towns – Saturday June 10 & Sunday June 11
NEWCASTLE The Civic Centre – Tuesday June 13
FORSTER Club Forster – Wednesday June 14
WYONG The Art House – Thursday June 15
PENRITH Evan Theatre – Friday June 16
SYDNEY Darling Harbour Theatre – Saturday June 17
BLUE MOUNTAINS Theatre – Sunday June 18
CANBERRA Llewelyn Theatre – Wednesday June 21
WOLLONGONG Anita’s Theatre – Thursday June 22
CHELSEA HEIGHTS Hotel – Friday June 23
GEELONG Costa Hall – Saturday June 24
MELBOURNE The Palais Theatre – Sunday June 25
BENDIGO Ulumbarra Theatre – Wednesday June 28
HOBART Wrest Point – Thursday June 29
ADELAIDE Thebarton Theatre – Friday June 30
DARWIN The Playhouse Theatre – Saturday July 1
PERTH Astor Theatre – Sunday July 2
Tickets on sale www.davidroywilliams.com
The live band’s line-up is:
Graham Gouldman – bass, guitars, vocals
Rick Fenn – lead guitar, vocals, bass
Paul Burgess – drums, percussion
Mick Wilson – vocals, percussion, guitar, keyboards
Mike Stevens – keyboards, guitar, bass, sax, vocals
