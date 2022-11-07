10cc Have A Stack Of Australian Dates for 2023 - Noise11.com

Graham Gouldman will tour 10cc in Australia again in 2023.

Even before 10cc Gouldman was an established songwriter. He had written ‘For Your Love’ and ‘Heart Full of Soul’ for The Yardbirds, ‘Bus Top’ and ‘Look Through Any Window’ for The Hollies, ‘No Milk Today’ for Herman’s Hermits and ‘Pamela Pamela’ for Wayne Fontana.

In 10cc he co-wrote ‘Rubber Bullets’, ‘I’m Not In Love’, ‘Art For Art’s Sake’, ‘I’m Mandy Fly Me’, ‘The Wall Street Shuffle’, ‘The Things We Do For Love’, ‘Good Morning Judge’ and ‘Dreadlock Holiday’.

“Year on year we get busier and busier. It’s great, we love touring and playing together and we get on really well. The audiences these days are very gratifying. You get the people you would expect, who grew up with 10cc, but you also get young kids who know the songs too,” says Gouldman. “Now whether they’ve discovered 10cc for themselves, via the internet or radio, or just grown up with their parents playing it in the house, I don’t know. But we get a great mix of people from the generations.”

The live band’s line-up is:

Graham Gouldman – bass, guitars, vocals

Rick Fenn – lead guitar, vocals, bass

Paul Burgess – drums, percussion

Mick Wilson – vocals, percussion, guitar, keyboards

Mike Stevens – keyboards, guitar, bass, sax, vocals

10cc dates are:

CAIRNS Performing Arts Centre – Wednesday June 7

CALOUNDRA The Events Centre – Thursday June 8

BRISBANE Fortitude Music Hall – Friday June 9

TWEED HEADS Twin Towns – Saturday June 10 & Sunday June 11

NEWCASTLE The Civic Centre – Tuesday June 13

FORSTER Club Forster – Wednesday June 14

WYONG The Art House – Thursday June 15

PENRITH Evan Theatre – Friday June 16

SYDNEY Darling Harbour Theatre – Saturday June 17

BLUE MOUNTAINS Theatre – Sunday June 18

CANBERRA Llewelyn Theatre – Wednesday June 21

WOLLONGONG Anita’s Theatre – Thursday June 22

CHELSEA HEIGHTS Hotel – Friday June 23

GEELONG Costa Hall – Saturday June 24

MELBOURNE The Palais Theatre – Sunday June 25

BENDIGO Ulumbarra Theatre – Wednesday June 28

HOBART Wrest Point – Thursday June 29

ADELAIDE Thebarton Theatre – Friday June 30

DARWIN The Playhouse Theatre – Saturday July 1

PERTH Astor Theatre – Sunday July 2

Tickets on sale Thursday November 10 – 10am AEDT www.davidroywilliams.com

Noise11.com

