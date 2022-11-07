10cc Have A Stack Of Australian Dates for 2023 - Noise11.com

Graham Gouldman will tour 10cc in Australia again in 2023.
Even before 10cc Gouldman was an established songwriter. He had written ‘For Your Love’ and ‘Heart Full of Soul’ for The Yardbirds, ‘Bus Top’ and ‘Look Through Any Window’ for The Hollies, ‘No Milk Today’ for Herman’s Hermits and ‘Pamela Pamela’ for Wayne Fontana.
In 10cc he co-wrote ‘Rubber Bullets’, ‘I’m Not In Love’, ‘Art For Art’s Sake’, ‘I’m Mandy Fly Me’, ‘The Wall Street Shuffle’, ‘The Things We Do For Love’, ‘Good Morning Judge’ and ‘Dreadlock Holiday’.
“Year on year we get busier and busier. It’s great, we love touring and playing together and we get on really well. The audiences these days are very gratifying. You get the people you would expect, who grew up with 10cc, but you also get young kids who know the songs too,” says Gouldman. “Now whether they’ve discovered 10cc for themselves, via the internet or radio, or just grown up with their parents playing it in the house, I don’t know. But we get a great mix of people from the generations.”
The live band’s line-up is:
Graham Gouldman – bass, guitars, vocals
Rick Fenn – lead guitar, vocals, bass
Paul Burgess – drums, percussion
Mick Wilson – vocals, percussion, guitar, keyboards
Mike Stevens – keyboards, guitar, bass, sax, vocals
10cc dates are:
CAIRNS Performing Arts Centre – Wednesday June 7
CALOUNDRA The Events Centre – Thursday June 8
BRISBANE Fortitude Music Hall – Friday June 9
TWEED HEADS Twin Towns – Saturday June 10 & Sunday June 11
NEWCASTLE The Civic Centre – Tuesday June 13
FORSTER Club Forster – Wednesday June 14
WYONG The Art House – Thursday June 15
PENRITH Evan Theatre – Friday June 16
SYDNEY Darling Harbour Theatre – Saturday June 17
BLUE MOUNTAINS Theatre – Sunday June 18
CANBERRA Llewelyn Theatre – Wednesday June 21
WOLLONGONG Anita’s Theatre – Thursday June 22
CHELSEA HEIGHTS Hotel – Friday June 23
GEELONG Costa Hall – Saturday June 24
MELBOURNE The Palais Theatre – Sunday June 25
BENDIGO Ulumbarra Theatre – Wednesday June 28
HOBART Wrest Point – Thursday June 29
ADELAIDE Thebarton Theatre – Friday June 30
DARWIN The Playhouse Theatre – Saturday July 1
PERTH Astor Theatre – Sunday July 2
Tickets on sale Thursday November 10 – 10am AEDT www.davidroywilliams.com
