10cc Announce UK Dates For 2023 - Noise11.com

 10cc Announce UK Dates For 2023
10cc in Melbourne 25 June 2023 photo by Winston Robinson

10cc Announce UK Dates For 2023

by Music-News.com on June 28, 2023

in News

10cc are heading out on ‘The Ultimate Ultimate Greatest Hits Tour’ in Spring 2024.

10cc will be returning to the road after their sell-out ‘Ultimate Greatest Hits Tour’ in 2022.

The announcement comes just as the band mark the end of their five-week tour in Australia and New Zealand.

The band – comprised of Graham Gouldman, Rick Fenn, Paul Burgess, Keith Hayman and Iain Hornal – will kick off the UK tour in Bristol on March 7, and will play a total of 18 concerts including a highly anticipated return to London’s Royal Albert Hall on March 25.

The remaining founding member of the band, Gouldman said: “In our formative years, it was all about the songs, and it’s the same for us now. We play them with love and energy, hit after hit after hit… we show no mercy.”

10cc have sold over 15 million albums in the UK alone, and the group’s extensive catalogue includes number one hits ‘Rubber Bullets’, ‘Dreadlock Holiday’ and 1975 single ‘I’m Not In Love’ – which was a global smash – and classics such as ‘Donna’, ‘Art For Art’s Sake’ and ‘Good Morning Judge’.

10cc will head to Europe this Autumn for a 17-date tour across Holland, Belgium and Germany.

The Ultimate Ultimate Greatest Hits Tour, 2024 UK tour dates:

Thursday 7th March – Bristol Beacon
Friday 8th March – Birmingham Symphony Hall
Saturday 9th March – Gateshead Sage
Sunday 10th March – York Barbican
Tuesday 12th March – Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
Wednesday 13th March – Carlisle Sands Centre
Thursday 14th March – Perth Concert Hall
Friday 15th March – Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
Saturday 16th March – Sheffield City Hall
Monday 18th March – Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
Tuesday 19th March – Manchester Bridgewater Hall
Wednesday 20th March – Reading Hexagon
Thursday 21st March – Bournemouth Pavilion
Friday 22nd March – Oxford New Theatre
Saturday 23rd March – Swansea Arena
Monday 25th March – London Royal Albert Hall
Tuesday 26th March – Southend Cliffs Pavilion
Wednesday 27th March – Cardiff St Davids Hall

Noise11.com

