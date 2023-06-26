Graham Gouldman Keeps The Legend of 10cc Alive Through The Greatest Hits Tour - Noise11.com

10cc legend Graham Gouldman had clocked up enough hits for others to put a deposit down for a house before 10cc even started. The Yardbirds ‘For Your Love’, ‘Herman’s Hermits ‘No Milk Today’ and The Hollies ‘Bus Stop’ were Graham Gouldman compositions.

Graham had a solo hit with ‘Sunburn’ (1979) and ‘Bridge To Your Heart’ (1987) (as Wax with Andrew Gold) and despite not even going there with this show he still filled almost two hours with a dozen or so hits.

I pulled out my old 10cc Greatest Hits album (1979) on vinyl this morning. There were 12 songs on that album and last night 10cc did every one of them. (And still they didn’t play all the 10cc hits).

The 10cc band is Graham (founder), Paul Burgess (since 1973) and Rick Fenn (since 1977). Iain Hornal shares vocals and fills in what would have been mainly the Eric Stewart vocals. In his early 50s, Iain has that 70s sound, which is why he is also the voice for hire for Jeff Lynne’s Electric Light Orchestra and Yes. Keith Hayman, who has worked with Cliff Richard in the past, rounds out the band.

The 10cc set isn’t all about the 70s. Graham is playing his new ‘Floating in Heaven’ single written about the James Webb telescope. Do check out the recorded version featuring Sir Brian on guitar.

There is also Iain Hornal’s (sort of) solo song ‘Say The Word’ from his 2017 album ‘The Game Begins With The Lights Out’ and that recorded version is also worth checking out as it featuring both Graham Gouldman and Kevin Godley of 10cc.

If you’ve never seen 10cc and missed them this time around, do not miss them next time. One of the 70’s great rock/pop bands is still around with thanks to Graham, but at 77 he won’t be doing this forever.

10cc setlist 25 June 2023, Melbourne

The Second Sitting for the Last Supper (from The Original Soundtrack, 1975)

Art for Art’s Sake (from How Dare You, 1976)

Life Is a Minestrone (from The Original Soundtrack, 1975)

Good Morning Judge (from Deceptive Bends, 1977)

The Dean and I (from 10cc, 1973)

Old Wild Men (from Sheet Music, 1974)

Clockwork Creep (from Sheet Music, 1974)

Feel the Benefit Love (from Deceptive Bends, 1977)

The Wall Street Shuffle (from Sheet Music, 1974)

Floating in Heaven (single, 2022)

The Things We Do for Love (from Deceptive Bends, 1977)

Say the Word (from Hornal, The Game Begins With The Lights Out, 2017)

Silly Love (from Sheet Music, 1974)

I’m Mandy Fly Me (from How Dare You, 1976)

I’m Not in Love (from The Original Soundtrack, 1975)

Dreadlock Holiday (from Bloody Tourists, 1978)

Encore:

Donna (from 10cc, 1973)

Rubber Bullets (from 10cc, 1973)

