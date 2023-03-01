Graham Gouldman’s ‘For Your Love’ Was Considered For The Beatles Before The Yardbirds - Noise11.com

In an alternate universe the Graham Gouldman penned The Yardbirds classic ‘For Your Love’ could have been a Beatles song.

Manager/Publisher Harvey Lisberg heard Graham’s song and thought it would have been a great song for The Beatles to record. Lisberg talks about it in his upcoming book ‘I’m Into Something Good: My Life Managing 10cc, Herman’s Hermits & Many More!’, due March 30.

Graham says the story is absolutely true. He tells Noise11.com, “He had suggested that it should go to The Beatles and I pointed out to him that The Beatles were okay in the songwriters department.

“What happened was a strange thing. Our publisher said ‘that ain’t going to happen’ but as it happened The Yardbirds were supporting The Beatles at the Hammersmith Odeon for a Christmas concert. I think that’s what gave them the idea to give the song to The Yardbirds.

“They loved it. They were looking at that time for a commercial song. They were basically a Rhythm & Blues band. They wanted some commercial success and looked to other songwriters to provide that. I was very fortunate they liked my song and recorded it.”

The Yardbirds released the single on 5 March, 1965. At the time, Eric Clapton was the guitarist for the band.

‘For Your Love’ reached no 1 in the UK and no 4 in the USA.

10cc will return to Australia in June to play everywhere.

Dates are:

CAIRNS Performing Arts Centre – Wednesday June 7

CALOUNDRA The Events Centre – Thursday June 8

BRISBANE Fortitude Music Hall – Friday June 9

TWEED HEADS Twin Towns – Saturday June 10 & Sunday June 11

NEWCASTLE The Civic Centre – Tuesday June 13

FORSTER Club Forster – Wednesday June 14

WYONG The Art House – Thursday June 15

PENRITH Evan Theatre – Friday June 16

SYDNEY Darling Harbour Theatre – Saturday June 17

BLUE MOUNTAINS Theatre – Sunday June 18

CANBERRA Llewelyn Theatre – Wednesday June 21

WOLLONGONG Anita’s Theatre – Thursday June 22

CHELSEA HEIGHTS Hotel – Friday June 23

GEELONG Costa Hall – Saturday June 24

MELBOURNE The Palais Theatre – Sunday June 25

BENDIGO Ulumbarra Theatre – Wednesday June 28

HOBART Wrest Point – Thursday June 29

ADELAIDE Thebarton Theatre – Friday June 30

DARWIN The Playhouse Theatre – Saturday July 1

PERTH Astor Theatre – Sunday July 2

The live band’s line-up is:

Graham Gouldman – bass, guitars, vocals

Rick Fenn – lead guitar, vocals, bass

Paul Burgess – drums, percussion

Mick Wilson – vocals, percussion, guitar, keyboards

Mike Stevens – keyboards, guitar, bass, sax, vocals

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

