Kevin Godley Reunites With 10cc In London - Noise11.com

10cc in Melbourne 25 June 2023 photo by Winston Robinson

10cc in Melbourne 25 June 2023 photo by Winston Robinson

Kevin Godley Reunites With 10cc In London

by Paul Cashmere on March 28, 2024

10cc had a special reunion at their London show this week when former member and co-founder Kevin Godley joined the band at the Royal Albert Hall on Monday night (25 March 2024).

Watch the Noise11 interview with Graham Gouldman:

Kevin Godley was a member of Hotlegs with Eric Stewart and Lol Crème (1970-1972) who with the arrival of Graham Gouldman changed their name to 10cc. Hotlegs had a no. 20 hit in Australia with ‘Neanderthal Man’ in 1970 for 10cc was a thing.

Kevin Godley was a member of 10cc from 1972 to 1976 and returned in ’91 and ’92. He was in the band for the first four 10cc albums through to ‘How Dare You’ (1976). Godley & Crème returned to 10cc for one final album ‘…Meanwhile’ in 1992.

After leaving 10cc Godley became a music video director. His works include music videos for U2 ‘Even Better Than The Real Thing’, Bryan Adams ‘Thought I’d Died and Gone To Heaven’, Blur ‘Girls & Boys’, Sting ‘Fields of Gold’ and The Beatles ‘Real Love’.

As Godley & Crème, Kevin Godley and Lol Crème had a number of hits, most notably ‘An Englishman In New York’ (1979) and ‘Cry’ (1985). 10cc performed ‘Cry’ with Kevin at the London show this week.

FYI: A full 10cc reunion is still possible, all four members, Graham Gouldman, Kevin Godley, Lol Creme and Eric Stewart are all still with us.

10cc setlist 25 March 2024, Melbourne

The Second Sitting for the Last Supper (from The Original Soundtrack, 1975)
Art for Art’s Sake (from How Dare You, 1976)
Life Is a Minestrone (from The Original Soundtrack, 1975)
Good Morning Judge (from Deceptive Bends, 1977)
The Dean and I (from 10cc, 1973)
Clockwork Creep (from Sheet Music, 1974)
Feel the Benefit Love (from Deceptive Bends, 1977)
The Wall Street Shuffle (from Sheet Music, 1974)
Floating in Heaven (single, 2022)
The Things We Do for Love (from Deceptive Bends, 1977)
Say the Word (from Hornal, The Game Begins With The Lights Out, 2017)
Silly Love (from Sheet Music, 1974)
Somewhere In Hollywood (from Sheet Music, 1974)
Old Wild Men (from Sheet Music, 1974)(with Kevin Godley)
Cry (from Godley & Crème, The History Mix, Volume 1, 1985) (with Kevin Godley)
I’m Mandy Fly Me (from How Dare You, 1976)
I’m Not in Love (from The Original Soundtrack, 1975)
Dreadlock Holiday (from Bloody Tourists, 1978)

Encore:
Donna (from 10cc, 1973)
Rubber Bullets (from 10cc, 1973)(with Kevin Godley)

