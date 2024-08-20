 10cc Will Return To Australia for 2025 - Noise11.com
10cc in Melbourne 25 June 2023 photo by Winston Robinson

10cc in Melbourne 25 June 2023 photo by Winston Robinson

10cc Will Return To Australia for 2025

by Paul Cashmere on August 20, 2024

in News

Graham Gouldman will bring back 10cc for more Australian shows in 2025.

Graham last toured 10cc in Australia in 2023 and it was brilliant. Read the 2023 Noise11 10cc review from the Palais Theatre.

The live band’s line-up is:
Graham Gouldman – bass, guitars, vocals
Rick Fenn – lead guitar, vocals, bass (10cc member since 1976)
Paul Burgess – drums, percussion (10cc drummer for over 50 years!)
Keith Hayman – keyboards, bass guitar, rhythm guitar, backing vocals (member since 2006 and Cliff Richard’s music director)
Iain Hornal – lead and backing vocals, rhythm guitar, percussion, keyboards (on stage with 10cc for over 10 years, and also a member of Jeff Lynne’s ELO)

10cc Australian dates for 2025:

BRISBANE – QPAC – Wednesday July 16
TWIN HEADS – Twin Towns – Thursday July 17 & Friday July 18
CALOUNDRA – The Station – Saturday July 19
TOOWOOMBA – Empire Theatre – Sunday July 20
NEWCASTLE – Civic Theatre – Tuesday July 22
SYDNEY – State Theatre – Friday July 25
THIRROUL – Anita’s Theatre – Saturday July 26
CANBERRA – Playhouse Theatre – Sunday July 27
ALBURY – Albury Entertainment Centre – Monday July 28
CASTLEMAINE – Theatre Royal – Wednesday July 30
GEELONG – The Playhouse – Thursday July 31
MELBOURNE – Palais Theatre – Friday August 1
ADELAIDE – AEC Theatre – Saturday August 2
PERTH – Astor Theatre – Monday August 4

Tickets on sale Wednesday August 21 www.davidroywilliams.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

10cc in Melbourne 25 June 2023 photo by Winston Robinson
Kevin Godley Reunites With 10cc In London

10cc had a special reunion at their London show this week when former member and co-founder Kevin Godley joined the band at the Royal Albert Hall on Monday night (25 March 2024).

March 28, 2024
Anton Corbijn photo by Ros O'Gorman
Anton Corbijn’s Squaring The Circle (The Story of Hipgnosis) Is A Rare Glimpse Into Music’s Art World

Few people would know Hipgnosis but never all of you will have listened to an album they made the cover for.

August 21, 2023
10cc in Melbourne 25 June 2023 photo by Winston Robinson
10cc Announce UK Dates For 2023

10cc are heading out on 'The Ultimate Ultimate Greatest Hits Tour' in Spring 2024.

June 28, 2023
10cc in Melbourne 25 June 2023 photo by Winston Robinson
Graham Gouldman Keeps The Legend of 10cc Alive Through The Greatest Hits Tour

10cc legend Graham Gouldman had clocked up enough hits for others to put a deposit down for a house before 10cc even started. The Yardbirds ‘For Your Love’, ‘Herman’s Hermits ‘No Milk Today’ and The Hollies ‘Bus Stop’ were Graham Gouldman compositions.

June 26, 2023
10cc at Zoo Twilights photo by Noise11.com
Graham Gouldman’s Most Recent Music Is With Sir Brian May

When Graham Gouldman of 10cc wrote ‘Floating in Heaven’ about the James Webb Space Telescope he went to astrophysicist and Queen founder Sir Biran May to help him with it.

April 12, 2023
10cc at Zoo Twilights photo by Noise11.com
Graham Gouldman’s ‘For Your Love’ Was Considered For The Beatles Before The Yardbirds

In an alternate universe the Graham Gouldman penned The Yardbirds classic ‘For Your Love’ could have been a Beatles song.

March 1, 2023
10cc, photo ros ogorman
10cc Have A Stack Of Australian Dates for 2023

Graham Gouldman will tour 10cc in Australia again in 2023.

November 8, 2022