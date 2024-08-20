10cc Will Return To Australia for 2025 - Noise11.com

Graham Gouldman will bring back 10cc for more Australian shows in 2025.

Graham last toured 10cc in Australia in 2023 and it was brilliant. Read the 2023 Noise11 10cc review from the Palais Theatre.

The live band’s line-up is:

Graham Gouldman – bass, guitars, vocals

Rick Fenn – lead guitar, vocals, bass (10cc member since 1976)

Paul Burgess – drums, percussion (10cc drummer for over 50 years!)

Keith Hayman – keyboards, bass guitar, rhythm guitar, backing vocals (member since 2006 and Cliff Richard’s music director)

Iain Hornal – lead and backing vocals, rhythm guitar, percussion, keyboards (on stage with 10cc for over 10 years, and also a member of Jeff Lynne’s ELO)

10cc Australian dates for 2025:

BRISBANE – QPAC – Wednesday July 16

TWIN HEADS – Twin Towns – Thursday July 17 & Friday July 18

CALOUNDRA – The Station – Saturday July 19

TOOWOOMBA – Empire Theatre – Sunday July 20

NEWCASTLE – Civic Theatre – Tuesday July 22

SYDNEY – State Theatre – Friday July 25

THIRROUL – Anita’s Theatre – Saturday July 26

CANBERRA – Playhouse Theatre – Sunday July 27

ALBURY – Albury Entertainment Centre – Monday July 28

CASTLEMAINE – Theatre Royal – Wednesday July 30

GEELONG – The Playhouse – Thursday July 31

MELBOURNE – Palais Theatre – Friday August 1

ADELAIDE – AEC Theatre – Saturday August 2

PERTH – Astor Theatre – Monday August 4

Tickets on sale Wednesday August 21 www.davidroywilliams.com

