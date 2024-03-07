Graham Nash Delivers Sixty Years Of History At First Australian Show #REVIEW - Noise11.com

At Graham Nash’s first Australian concert in Melbourne for the ‘Sixty Years of Songs & Stories’ tour Graham mentioned how David Crosby, Stephen Stills, Neil Young and himself often spoke to each other song. For us for fans, they were songs we bought, played, heard on the radio, loved, they are our classics, they are our soundtrack. To Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, they were letters between friends.

For ‘Sixty Years of Songs & Stories’ Graham Nash takes us into the holy grail of these historic and classic songs. I had no idea until he told us tonight that ‘I Used to Be a King’ was about his breakup with Joni Mitchell. Graham also mentioned as part of his stories that Neil wrote ‘Only Love Can Break Your Heart’ about his breakup with Joni. I knew the story of ‘Our House’, a literal description of Joni buying a vase, bringing it home and Graham lighting a fire. The opening lyrics “I’ll light the fire/You place the flowers in the vase/That you bought today” are an exact narrative of the moment. ‘Wounded Bird’ is a Graham song written for the Stephen Stills about his relationship with Judy Collins. (Collins was also the ‘Judy’ in CSN’s ‘Suite: Judy Blue Eyes’). Stills was also honored with the set ending with a cover of Stills classic ‘Love The One You’re With’. No doubt we will hear more stories of the era when Judy Collins performs in Melbourne next week.

Some songs were created instantly. ‘Just A Song Before I Go’ was a song Graham wrote on a dare just as he was about to leave a friends house. ‘Cathedral’ was conceived in the back of a chauffeur driven Rolls Royce while on an Acid Trip. ‘Marrakesh Express’ is a literal account of a train trip to Marrakesh in 1968.

The show never strayed far from remembering Graham’s closest friend David Crosby. CSNY broke down to CSN and then to CN before reaching solo status. David Crosby and Graham Nash recorded multiple albums together outside CSNY and CSN with three of those from the 70s represented in the set. One of those, ‘Immigration Man’ from the 1972 ‘Wind on the Water’, is another literal account of Graham being refused entry into Canada.

This was a special show for a number of reasons. 1. Just the history in a bottle here makes the ticket worthwhile 2. This songs a classics and will be around long after you, me and Graham are gone. 3. Graham is 82. Its remarkable the man has the energy he has and he definitively not saying he is about to retire but as life has taught us “enjoy every waking moment”.

Graham Nash setlist 7 March 2024, Palais Theatre Melbourne

Set One

Wasted on the Way (from Crosby, Stills & Nash, Daylight Again, 1982)

Marrakesh Express (from Crosby, Stills & Nash, 1969)

Military Madness (from Song For Beginners, 1971)

I Used to Be a King (from Song For Beginners, 1971)

Bus Stop (from The Hollies, Bus Stop, 1966)

Right Between the Eyes (from Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, 4 Way Street, 1971)

To the Last Whale…A. Critical Mass B. Wind on the Water (from Crosby & Nash, Wind on the Water, 1975)

Immigration Man (from Crosby & Nash, Graham Nash David Crosby, 1972)

Better Days (from Song For Beginners, 1971)

Love the One You’re With (from Stephen Stills, 1970)

Set Two

Simple Man (from Song For Beginners, 1971)

4 + 20 (from Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, Déjà vu, 1970)

Wounded Bird (from Song For Beginners, 1971)

Taken at All (from Crosby & Nash, Whistling Down The Wire, 1976)

A Better Life (from Now, 2023)

Cathedral (from Crosby, Stills & Nash, CSN, 1977)

Just a Song Before I Go (from Crosby, Stills & Nash, CSN, 1977)

Our House (from Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, Déjà vu, 1970)

Encore:

Find the Cost of Freedom (from Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, 4 Way Street, 1971)

Teach Your Children (from Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, Déjà vu, 1970)

Chicago (from Song For Beginners, 1971)

Ohio (from Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, 4 Way Street, 1971)

This wasn’t Graham’s first time at the Palais Theatre in St Kilda. Crosby, Stills & Nash performed at The Palais in 2007. It was, however, the very first time Graham Nash has performed as a solo artist in Melbourne and that made it special too.

Graham Nash dates are:

Thursday March 7 Melbourne Palais Theatre

Wednesday March 13 Adelaide Entertainment Centre

Saturday March 16 Perth His Majesty’s Theatre

Tuesday March 19 Sydney Sydney Opera House

Wednesday March 20 Newcastle Civic Theatre

Saturday March 23 Wollongong Anita’s Theatre

Tuesday March 26 Brisbane QPAC Concert Hall

Wednesday March 27 Tweed Heads Twin Towns

www.davidroywilliams.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

