Green Day Premiere Halloween Treat ‘The American Dream is Killing Me’ - Noise11.com

Days after Green Day premiered this new song in Las Vegas ‘The American Dream is Killing Me’ has been released and with a spooky Halloween video.

‘The American Dream Is Killing Me’ is from the next Green Day album ‘Saviors’, due 19 January, 2024.

How do they explain it?

Saviors is an invitation into Green Day’s brain, their collective spirit as a band, and an understanding of friendship, culture and legacy of the last 30 plus years. It’s raw and emotional. Funny and disturbing. It’s a laugh at the pain, weep in the happiness kind of record. Honesty and vulnerability. What is Saviors about, you ask? Power pop, punk, rock, indie triumph. disease, war, inequality, influencers, yoga retreats, alt right, dating apps, masks, MENTAL HEALTH, climate change, oligarchs, social media division, free weed, fentanyl, fragility,,.. What would Andy Warhol do? What would John Waters do? What would Quentin Tarantino do? What would GREEN DAY do?

Saviors Tracklisting:

1. “The American Dream Is Killing Me”

2. “Look Ma, No Brains!”

3. “Bobby Sox”

4. “One Eyed Bastard”

5. “Dilemma”

6. “1981”

7. “Goodnight Adeline”

8. “Coma City”

9. “Corvette Summer”

10. “Suzie Chapstick”

11. “Strange Days Are Here to Stay”

12. “Living in the ’20s”

13. “Father to a Son”

14. “Saviors”

15. “Fancy Sauce”

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

