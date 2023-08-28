Green Day Raise Funds For Maui - Noise11.com

Green Day have sold t-shirts emblazoned with Trump’s mug shot to raise relief funds for Maui fire victims.

Green Day recreated their 1997 ‘Nimrod’ album cover but swapped out the pictures of Frederick Banting and Charles Best, who co-discovered insulin, with the former US president’s frowning face covered up with the title in a yellow circle.

Referencing their 1997 classic ‘Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)’, Billie Joe Armstrong and co captioned a picture of the design on Instagram: “Good Riddance. The ultimate Nimrod shirt is available for 72 hours only. Limited edition shirt proceeds will be donated to @greatergoodmusiccharity, which brings food to those affected by the Maui wildfires.”

Green Day are among a host of stars who have helped raise funds for those impacted by the deadly wildfires in Hawaii, including Jason Momoa, Oprah Winfrey, Jeff Bezos, and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

