 Green Day Raise Funds For Maui - Noise11.com
Billie Joe Armstrong, Green Day, Soundwave, Ros O'Gorman, Photo

Billie Joe Armstrong, Green Day, Soundwave, Ros O'Gorman, Photo

Green Day Raise Funds For Maui

by Music-News.com on August 29, 2023

in News

Green Day have sold t-shirts emblazoned with Trump’s mug shot to raise relief funds for Maui fire victims.

Green Day recreated their 1997 ‘Nimrod’ album cover but swapped out the pictures of Frederick Banting and Charles Best, who co-discovered insulin, with the former US president’s frowning face covered up with the title in a yellow circle.

Referencing their 1997 classic ‘Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)’, Billie Joe Armstrong and co captioned a picture of the design on Instagram: “Good Riddance. The ultimate Nimrod shirt is available for 72 hours only. Limited edition shirt proceeds will be donated to @greatergoodmusiccharity, which brings food to those affected by the Maui wildfires.”

Green Day are among a host of stars who have helped raise funds for those impacted by the deadly wildfires in Hawaii, including Jason Momoa, Oprah Winfrey, Jeff Bezos, and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Kate Ceberano My Life Is A Symphony
Kate Ceberano Adds A Brisbane Orchestra Show

Kate Ceberano will perform another symphony show, this time for Brisbane in December.

2 hours ago
The Cruel Sea photo credit Tony Mott
The Cruel Sea To Reform For First Tour Since 2013

The Cruel Sea is back together again to celebrate the 30th anniversary of The Honeymoon Is Over.

1 day ago
The Corrs at Hope Estate Winery 26 November 2022
The Corrs Upgrade Sydney Venue

The Corrs have moved their Sydney show from Aware Super Theatre to Qudos on October 29.

4 days ago
Diesel photo by Jesse Lizotte
Diesel Preps 16th Album ‘Bootleg Melancholy’

Mark Lizotte (aka Diesel) will release his 16th album ‘Bootleg Melancholy’ in October.

4 days ago
Sean Diddy Combs, music news, noise11.com
Sean Combs To Release First Album In 17 Years

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is gearing up to release his first solo album in almost 17 years.

6 days ago
Quatro Tunstall Face To Face
Suzi Quatro and KT Tunstall Have Made An Album Together for Sun Records

Suzi Quatro and KT Tunstall have teamed up for an album together and it has been released through the legendary Sun Records label.

6 days ago
Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam photo by Ros O'Gorman
Eddie Vedder To Play Two EBRP Benefits In Seattle

Eddie Vedder has announced two solo shows for Seattle in October to benefit EB Research Partnership.

August 22, 2023