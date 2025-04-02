Gregory Porter To Perform at Melbourne International Jazz Festival - Noise11.com

Melbourne International Jazz Festival has announced three performers for 2025. Gregory Porter, Hiromi with PUBLIQuartet and Lettuce are a preview of what is to come.

“This is just a sneak peek at what’s shaping up to be another inspiring and diverse Festival program,” says Michael Tortoni, MIJF Artistic

Director.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome the extraordinary and unique talent of Gregory Porter, Hiromi, and LETTUCE, who are set to deliver

unforgettable performances at our Festival in 2025.”

The Melbourne International Jazz Festival is on from 17 to 26 October 2025. The full program will be announced in August.

The Melbourne International Jazz Festival is Australia’s premiere Jazz event. The Melbourne International Jazz Festival started in 1998 after the Marvellous Melbourne Jazz Festival ran its course.

Since then Melbourne International Jazz Festival has been an annual event except for 2006 due to the Commonwealth Games being held in Melbourne and in 2020 because of the pandemic.

