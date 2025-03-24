Guns N’ Roses New Drummer Is Isaac Carpenter of AWOLNATION - Noise11.com

Guns N’ Roses have announced the new drummer for the band is Isaac Carpenter of AWOLNATION.

Carpenter joined AWOLNATION in 2014 after previously playing with Duff McKagan’s Loaded and Adam Lambert’s touring band.

Guns N’ Roses welcoming Carpenter to the line-up a day after 20-year veteran of the band Frank Ferrer announced he was departing. Ferrer was also a one time member of David Lowy’s The Dead Daisies and New York band The Compulsions, which also featured Guns N’ Roses’ member Richard Fortus.

Guns N’ Roses will play their first show of 2025 in South Korea on 1 May 2025. They also have dates in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, India, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi, Georgia, Turkey as well as various Europe and UK dates.

