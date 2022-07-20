Hank Williams’ Great Grandson Coleman Williams Has IV and the Strange Band - Noise11.com

Country legend Hank Williams legacy continues his musical lineage with a fourth generation act IV and the Strange Band.

IV and the Strange Band is lead by Williams’ great grandson Coleman Williams, the son of Hank III, grandson on Hank Williams Jr.

Coleman Williams’ IV and the Strange Band recently released their debut album ‘Southern Circus’.

‘Southern Circus’ was produced by Jason Dietz, bass player for The Hardin Draw. His band features guitarist David talley from The Handlin Draw, drummer Carson Kehrer and on banjo Daniel Mason.

Southern Circus Track List:

1. Train

2. Cigarette Ends

3. Inbred

4. Stand Your Ground

5. Southern Dispair

6. I’m Gonna Haunt You

7. Deep Down

8. Malice

9. Broken Pieces

10. Drinking Sad

11. Son of Sin

12. Filth

‘Southern Circus’ is released through Shooter Jennings label Black Country Rock.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

