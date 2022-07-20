 Hank Williams’ Great Grandson Coleman Williams Has IV and the Strange Band - Noise11.com
Coleman Williams IV and the Strange Band, photo IV and the Strange Band website

Coleman Williams IV and the Strange Band, photo IV and the Strange Band website

Hank Williams’ Great Grandson Coleman Williams Has IV and the Strange Band

by Paul Cashmere on July 20, 2022

in News

Country legend Hank Williams legacy continues his musical lineage with a fourth generation act IV and the Strange Band.

IV and the Strange Band is lead by Williams’ great grandson Coleman Williams, the son of Hank III, grandson on Hank Williams Jr.

Coleman Williams’ IV and the Strange Band recently released their debut album ‘Southern Circus’.

‘Southern Circus’ was produced by Jason Dietz, bass player for The Hardin Draw. His band features guitarist David talley from The Handlin Draw, drummer Carson Kehrer and on banjo Daniel Mason.

Southern Circus Track List:

1. Train
2. Cigarette Ends
3. Inbred
4. Stand Your Ground
5. Southern Dispair
6. I’m Gonna Haunt You
7. Deep Down
8. Malice
9. Broken Pieces
10. Drinking Sad
11. Son of Sin
12. Filth

‘Southern Circus’ is released through Shooter Jennings label Black Country Rock.

