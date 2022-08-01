Harry Styles Performs Wolf Alice Cover With Ellie Rowsell - Noise11.com

Harry Styles duetted with Wolf Alice’s Ellie Rowsell on his support act’s track ‘No Hard Feelings’ in Lisbon on Sunday night (31.07.22).

Styles wrapped the European leg of his ‘Love On Tour’ jaunt at the Altice Arena in Portugal’s Capital City – and he had a special treat in store for the 20,000 gig-goers.

‘No Hard Feelings’ is from indie pop group Wolf Alice’s Mercury Prize-nominated third studio album ‘Blue Weekend’.

The former One Direction star stormed through a 21-song setlist and notably played ‘Fine Line’ for the second only time so far on this tour.

Only fans at Glasgow’s Ibrox Stadium on June 11, and the Lisbon crowd got to hear him perform the title track from his 2019 second solo album of the same name.

Harry, 28, will next head to North and South America next month through to December, before heading Down Under to Australia and New Zealand to perform in support of his third solo album, ‘Harry’s House’.

Meanwhile, Harry Styles has earned six nominations at the upcoming MTV Video Music Awards.

The musician’s nods include Artist of the Year and Best Video for ‘As It Was’.

Harry has also been nominated for the Mercury Prize for the first time.

‘Harry’s House’ has been shortlisted for the prestigious music prize, making its top 10 Albums of the Year list.

He will compete with the likes of Sam Fender’s ‘Seventeen Going Under’ and Little Simz’ ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’ to be crowned the overall winner of the prize on September 8 at London’s Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith.

Harry Styles’ Love On Tour’ Portugal setlist:

1. ‘Music For A Sushi Restaurant’

2. ‘Golden’

3. ‘Adore You’

4. ‘Daylight’

5. ‘Cinema’

6. ‘Keep Driving’

7. ‘Matilda’

8. ‘Boyfriends’

9. ‘Lights Up’

10. ‘Satellite’

11. ‘Canyon Moon’

12. ‘Treat People With Kindness’

13. ‘What Makes You Beautiful’ (One Direction song)

14. ‘Late Night Talking’

15. ‘Love Of My Life’

16. ‘Fine Line’

17. ‘Sign Of The Times’

18. ‘Watermelon Sugar’

19. ‘No Hard Feelings’ (Wolf Alice cover, with Ellie Rowsell)

20. ‘As It Was’

21. ‘Kiwi’

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

