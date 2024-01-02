Heart Return to Live Performances - Noise11.com

Heart are live again for the first time in four years. Prior to kicking off dates in California on 27 December, 2023, Heart had not played since 13 October, 2019.

While the Heart is hit driven, there is one new song. The so far unreleased ‘Roll The Dice’ has been on the three shows so far.

Heart setlist, 27 December, 2023 in Highland, California:

Bebe Le Strange (from Bebe Le Strange, 1980)

Never (from Heart, 1985)

Love Alive (from Little Queen, 1977)

Roll the Dice (new)

Magic Man (from Dreamboat Annie, 1976)

Little Queen (from Little Queen, 1977)

Straight On (from Dog & Butterfly, 1978)

Let’s Dance (David Bowie cover)

These Dreams (from Heart, 1985)

Drum Moment

Mistral Wind (from Dog & Butterfly, 1978)

The Ocean (Led Zeppelin cover)

Alone (from Bad Animals, 1987) / What About Love (from Heart, 1985)

Barracuda (from Little Queen, 1977)

Crazy on You (from Dreamboat Annie, 1976)

Encore:

The Battle of Evermore (Led Zeppelin cover)

Stairway to Heaven (Led Zeppelin cover)

Heart will tour North America with Def Leppard and Journey in 2024 on July 30 in Cleveland, 2 August in Toronto and 5 August in Boston.

