 Heart Return to Live Performances - Noise11.com
Nancy and Ann Wilson, Heart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Nancy and Ann Wilson, Heart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Heart Return to Live Performances

by Paul Cashmere on January 2, 2024

in News

Heart are live again for the first time in four years. Prior to kicking off dates in California on 27 December, 2023, Heart had not played since 13 October, 2019.

While the Heart is hit driven, there is one new song. The so far unreleased ‘Roll The Dice’ has been on the three shows so far.

Heart setlist, 27 December, 2023 in Highland, California:

Bebe Le Strange (from Bebe Le Strange, 1980)
Never (from Heart, 1985)
Love Alive (from Little Queen, 1977)
Roll the Dice (new)
Magic Man (from Dreamboat Annie, 1976)
Little Queen (from Little Queen, 1977)
Straight On (from Dog & Butterfly, 1978)
Let’s Dance (David Bowie cover)
These Dreams (from Heart, 1985)
Drum Moment
Mistral Wind (from Dog & Butterfly, 1978)
The Ocean (Led Zeppelin cover)
Alone (from Bad Animals, 1987) / What About Love (from Heart, 1985)
Barracuda (from Little Queen, 1977)
Crazy on You (from Dreamboat Annie, 1976)

Encore:
The Battle of Evermore (Led Zeppelin cover)
Stairway to Heaven (Led Zeppelin cover)

Heart will tour North America with Def Leppard and Journey in 2024 on July 30 in Cleveland, 2 August in Toronto and 5 August in Boston.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Les McCann profile pic Facebook
Jazz Soul Great Les McCann Dies At Age 88

Jazz great Les McCann has died in Los Angeles at age 88.

17 hours ago
Chaka Khan, Noise11, Photo
Chaka Khan To Retire from Touring

Chaka Khan is done with touring.

5 days ago
Graham Nash photo by Ros O'Gorman
Graham Nash Says Neil Young and Stephen Stills Collaborations Are Still Possible

Graham Nash says that it is still possible that Neil Young and/or Stephen Stills will record together again.

6 days ago
IMAGE ABBA Digital Portrait Credit Industrial Light & Magic
ABBA Voyage Earned $410 Million For City of London

The ‘ABBA Voyage’ avatar concert is said to have earned the City of London a money money money $410 million windfall in its first year.

7 days ago
Bob Dylan Quietly Releases 50th Anniversary Collection 1973

Bob Dylan stealth released a 50th Anniversary Collection of 1973 recordings just before Christmas of rehearsals and alternate takes of the Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid soundtrack.

7 days ago
David Gilmour
David Gilmour Is Getting New Music Ready for 2024

David Gilmour has been working on a fifth solo album.

7 days ago
John Farnham The Age Music Victoria 10th Anniversary Hall of Fame Concert inducts Victorian music legends at the Palais in St Kilda on Friday 20 November 2015. photo by Ros O'Gorman
John Farnham Family Release First Photo of John Since Surgery

John Farnham’s son James has posted a family photo from Christmas showing John at Christmas lunch surrounded by his family.

7 days ago