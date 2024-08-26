Herbie Hancock Heads Up An Excellent 2024 Melbourne International Jazz Festival Program - Noise11.com

Jazz legend Herbie Hancock will return to Australia and return to the Melbourne International Jazz Festival in 2024.

Herbie will headline the Jazz At The Bowl night with Marcus Miller and Bumpy also on that line-up.

Key moments for 2024 are:

• MIJF Second Line Street Party returns to kick off the 2024 festival after a record-breaking crowd joined the parade last year. With NOLA’s beloved TBC Brass Band (USA) in Australia for the first time to lead the way, this mobile party will weave the streets of Melbourne’s inner city, in all its thumping, syncopated and feet-moving glory.

• Living legend Herbie Hancock (USA) headlines Jazz at the Bowl for an epic night peppered with his iconic classics Cantaloupe Island, Chameleon and Rockit. He’ll be joined on the line-up by the incomparable Marcus Miller (USA) and local soul superstar, Bumpy.

• Over the closing weekend of the festival, immerse yourself in Night Crawl, a jazz bar crawl that takes over Melbourne’s favourite live music venues and bars for a wild night of free jazz across the inner city.

• Bassist, vocalist, composer, and five-time Grammy winner Esperanza Spalding (USA) stands as one of the true greats of our time. For MIJF, Spalding presents Off Brand gOdds, an interdisciplinary collaboration with the New York-based Antonio Brown Dance Company, merging contemporary dance with live jazz.

• Modern jazz luminary Antonio Sánchez (Mexico) brings his game-changing solo drum score to life in a live performance alongside the Oscar-winning Birdman. This immersive experience offers a rare chance to witness the four-time Grammy winner’s jaw-dropping craft as he improvises the film’s score in real-time.

• Australian jazz legend, multi-ARIA-award-winning trumpeter, vocalist and songwriter Vince Jones returns to MIJF celebrating 50 years in the industry.

• Nubya Garcia (UK) is hailed as one of the brightest stars on the global scene. The innovative musician, producer, and composer returns to MIJF with a new show at 170 Russell (following her sold-out performances in 2018), offering audiences a preview of her upcoming album Odyssey.

• Cult favourite of the cutting-edge London music scene, multi-award-winning collective Steam Down makes its Australian debut, for an unforgettable party at 170 Russell curated by pioneering UK promoter and label Jazz re:freshed (UK)

• Hot off a triumphant UK and European tour with 13 sold-out shows, Somali-born, London-based songwriter and vocal artist Faisal Salah, aka FaceSoul (UK), makes his Australian debut at Maribyrnong’s Kindred Band Room.

• MIJF brings Take Two to Australia for the first time, featuring Thirsty Merc frontman and prolific jazz artist Rai Thistlethwayte (Australia) as he takes to The JazzLab stage to reinterpret one of the most beloved jazz albums of all time.

• Award-winning composer, vocalist, and Noongar woman Bumpy (Australia) premieres her new work Tooni at Arts Centre Melbourne’s Fairfax Theatre. As one of the country’s most vibrant and captivating soul singers, Bumpy presents Tooni as a raw and deeply personal exploration of survival, revival, and the urgency of sharing knowledge, featuring members of the Australian Art Orchestra (AAO).

The 2024 Melbourne International Jazz Festival line-up has a collective Grammy win tally of 34 and 98 Grammy nominations. This year there are 109 events across 33 venues with 400 artists representing 12 countries.

The Melbourne International Jazz Festival returns for its 27th year. Dates are 18 to 27 October, 2024.

FULL 2024 PROGRAM

UNIQUE FESTIVAL EXPERIENCES

For one night only, immerse yourself in Night Crawl, a jazz bar crawl that takes over Melbourne’s favourite live music venues and bars for a wild night of free jazz across the inner city. From the dark, vibey ambiance of Toff in Town to the riverside views of Arbory, hop between city hotspots and craft your own adventure as you experience the best of Melbourne’s cutting-edge jazz scene, with gigs lasting late into the night.

Experience the vibrant spirit of the New Orleans streets once again as MIJF’s Second Line Street Party returns to Melbourne’s CBD. With NOLA’s beloved TBC Brass Band in Australia for the first time to lead the way, this mobile party will weave its way along the Yarra River and the streets of Melbourne in all its thumping, syncopated and feet-moving glory. Channelling the same spontaneous and electrifying energy of New Orleans’ famous all-in parades, this 9-piece, all-star brass band is guaranteed to get you moving. PS—don’t forget your beads, brightly coloured outfits, and best dancing shoes.

If the Second Line isn’t enough, catch TBC Brass Band at 170 Russell for an unforgettable night of funk-fuelled, brass-led grooves, straight from the streets of New Orleans. Joined by two-time GRAMMY nominee SpyBoy J’Wan Boudreaux (USA)—one of the Mardi Gras Indian community’s most revered singers—TBC Brass Band weave NOLA energy with elements of funk, hip hop, and R&B into their setlist of infectious originals and raucous Mardi Gras classics.

Cult favourite of the cutting-edge London music scene, multi-award-winning collective Steam Down (UK) makes its Australian debut, for an unforgettable party at 170 Russell curated by pioneering UK promoter and label Jazz re:freshed (UK)— the ‘ambassadors of London’s rebooted, revitalised jazz scene’ (The New York Times). This isn’t just a performance; it’s a genre-less testament to the unifying power of music and a glimpse into the future of live music experiences.

Quickly becoming a household name in the UK and beyond, Steam Down have captivated crowds at festivals like Glastonbury, Montreux Jazz Festival, and Primavera Sound. With earth-shaking stamina and a distinctly London sound, Steam Down will take audiences on a thumping, jumping journey.

Melbourne International Jazz Festival’s annual blockbuster celebration of jazz, funk and soul, Jazz at the Bowl, returns to kick off the festival. This huge 5-hour line-up is headlined by living legend Herbie Hancock, plus bass virtuoso Marcus Miller and local soul superstar Bumpy. With 14 GRAMMYs and a career spanning seven decades, few artists have had more influence on modern music than Herbie Hancock and the opportunity to see him perform live should never be missed.

Bassist, vocalist, composer, and five-time GRAMMY winner esperanza spalding stands as one of the true greats of our time, having performed alongside legends like Herbie Hancock, Stevie Wonder, and Prince. An innovative musician and magnetic live performer, spalding was the first jazz artist to win a GRAMMY for Best New Artist—one of the many accolades she has garnered throughout her illustrious career.

With a unique and intimate configuration of three musicians and two contemporary dancers, this new work spotlights spalding’s masterful vocals, musicianship and songwriting. Featuring selections from all eight of her previous albums, material from current releases, plus a special preview of her much-anticipated forthcoming project, don’t miss the chance to see ‘the 21st century’s jazz genius’ (NPR) in a transformative performance at Hamer Hall to close the 2024 Melbourne International Jazz Festival.

Also at Hamer Hall, three masters of orchestral jazz—George Gershwin, Antônio Carlos Jobim, and Chick Corea—are honoured across a very special evening entitled Rhapsody In Blue at 100: A Celebration of Orchestral Jazz. Orchestra Victoria are joined in this exclusive program by GRAMMY-nominated Japanese piano virtuoso Makoto Ozone and local Brazilian music exponents Panorama Brasil, as they take you on a journey through the 20th century’s most iconic works.

A unique force in both jazz and classical music, Makoto Ozone will also perform with his trio at The JazzLab. Ozone’s 1983 solo recital at Carnegie Hall catapulted him into the international spotlight—launching a storied career that has included recording and touring with the likes of Gary Burton, Chick Corea, Paquito D’Rivera, Anna Maria Jopek and Branford Marsalis, as well as performing with an ever-increasing number of the world’s great symphony orchestras.

In 2023, the 40th anniversary of his debut, Ozone formed a new trio, TRiNFiNiTY, featuring bassist Shimpei Ogawa and drummer Kunito Kitai. Don’t miss this extraordinary trio’s Australian debut on MIJF 2024’s closing night.

Antonio Sánchez brings the critically-acclaimed Birdman Live to Melbourne. This immersive experience offers a rare chance to witness the four-time GRAMMY winner’s jaw-dropping craft as he improvises the film’s score in real-time, alongside a screening of the Best Picture winning film.

Since moving to New York City in 1999, Sánchez has become one of the most sought-after drummers on the international jazz scene. A decade on from its release, MIJF invites audiences to experience Birdman anew at the Melbourne Recital Centre, where Sánchez’s GRAMMY-winning, Golden Globe-nominated score will electrify every key moment.

Tap on for Arden Sounds—a festival-only musical journey, featuring new compositions by artists Allara, the Brandee Younger Trio (US), and Invenio. Supported by the Metro Tunnel Creative Program, these intimate shows will breathe life into one of the city’s much-anticipated new Metro Tunnel stations (Arden Station), before it officially opens to commuters in 2025.

MORE FEATURED ARTISTS

Fresh from winning the 2024 GRAMMY Award for Best Vocal Jazz Album, New York-based jazz vocalist, songwriter, pianist, and arranger Nicole Zuraitis (USA) will bring her soaring vocals and charming stage presence to Malvern Town Hall. With powerhouse melodies and a versatile vocal range, Zuraitis is recognised as one of the most prolific songwriters in contemporary jazz, captivating audiences, listeners, and critics alike.

Also appearing at Malvern Town Hall is Australian jazz legend, multi-ARIA-award-winning trumpeter, vocalist and songwriter Vince Jones. Recently celebrating 50 years in the business, the inimitable artist has left an indelible mark on the Australian jazz landscape. From creating the biggest-selling Australian jazz album of all time, the swing-inspired Come on Spinner soundtrack, to performing at leading festivals across Europe and the US, Jones has cemented a reputation as a respected ambassador of Australian jazz, with 25 albums under his belt.

Celebrated as the premier harpist of her generation, Brandee Younger (USA) was nominated for a GRAMMY in 2022 for Best Instrumental Composition, and continues to pioneer the harp’s role across genres such as jazz, R&B, and hip-hop, having worked with Pharoah Sanders, Ms. Lauryn Hill, and Drake. Over two nights at The JazzLab, Younger will honour the life and music of jazz legend Alice Coltrane (Wed 23 Oct) and perform music from her 2023 album Brand New Life (Thurs 24 Oct)—a stunning testament to Younger’s power as a composer and a remarkable tribute to trailblazing harpist Dorothy Ashby.

Multi-award-winning vocalist extraordinaire Jazzmeia Horn’s (USA) name speaks for itself. With her stunning vocals, inspired scatting, and irresistible vivacity, Horn is redefining jazz tradition. Drawing on her love for iconic singers of the ’50s and ’60s, such as Nina Simone and Sarah Vaughan, yet with a sound entirely her own, Horn’s live shows are renowned for leaving audiences spellbound. Sharing material from her latest release, Messages, this performance marks Horn’s highly anticipated Melbourne debut at the Recital Centre, and her first Australian show since wowing sold-out crowds at the 2019 Perth Festival.

Constantly pushing the boundaries of jazz, it’s no wonder Nubya Garcia is hailed as one of the brightest stars on the global scene. Championed by legendary BBC broadcaster Gilles Peterson and named UK Jazz Act of the Year at the 2019 Jazz FM Awards, the multi-award-winning tenor saxophonist has blazed a distinctive trail in the recent UK jazz explosion. The innovative musician, producer, and composer returns to MIJF with a new show at 170 Russell (following her sold-out performances in 2018), performing music from her upcoming album Odyssey. This majestic release blends orchestral arrangements with R&B, jazz, broken beat, and dub.

UK-based Melbourne artist, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Audrey Powne (Australia) is a creative force carving out a distinctive path in the future jazz and soul world. Returning to Melbourne for her first headline show in nearly two years, Powne will present the Australian premiere of her critically acclaimed 2024 release, From The Fire. Audiences at Howler will experience the album performed in its entirety for the first time, featuring a full band and string quartet.

EXPLORATIONS AND COLLABORATIONS

MIJF brings Take Two to Australia for the first time, featuring Thirsty Merc frontman and prolific jazz multi-instrumentalist Rai Thistlethwayte (Australia) as he takes to The JazzLab stage to reinterpret one of the most beloved jazz albums of all time. First established in New York City, Take Two is an immersive deep-listening experience that features two elements: an uninterrupted, high-quality playback of a seminal jazz album, followed by a live, modern-day reinterpretation by standout local musicians.

Award-winning composer, vocalist, and Noongar woman Bumpy (Australia) premieres her new work Tooni at Arts Centre Melbourne’s Fairfax Studio. As one of the country’s most vibrant and captivating soul singers, Bumpy presents Tooni as a raw and deeply personal exploration of survival, revival, and the urgency of sharing knowledge, featuring members of the Australian Art Orchestra (AAO).

Commissioned by MIJF and the AAO as part of their First Nations Artist Residency Program, Tooni comprises a series of new compositions by Bumpy. Incorporating her learnings of language and reflecting on her travels on Noongar Boodja, tracing the footsteps of her family and Elders, this new work is a celebration of the profound power that runs through Bumpy’s family and community.

One of Melbourne’s most sought-after collaborators, improvising flutist, composer, and producer Erica Tucceri will debut her highly anticipated MIJF commission at Howler. Featuring an extended ensemble with double percussion and a string quartet, Tucceri’s new work promises an energetic fusion of lush harmonies and driving rhythms, inspired by her jazz house roots and the sounds of 1970s Brazil. Commissioned by MIJF as part of its annual Take Note program, this debut is sure to be the first of many exceptional works led by Tucceri.

Seven years after their ‘absolute triumph’ (AusJazz) debut at the 2017 MIJF, avant-garde quartet Kira Kira returns to The JazzLab with new material from their long-awaited second album. Created by ‘the Ellington of free jazz’ Satoko Fujii (Japan) and her long-time collaborators, masterful pianist and composer Alister Spence (Australia) and boundary-pushing trumpeter Natsuki Tamura (Japan), Kira Kira is now joined by renowned Japanese drummer Tatsuya Yoshida, ready to captivate crowds with their MIJF homecoming.

Genre-hopping violinist and composer Xani (Australia) premieres her new work Stamina—an immersive, quadraphonic, visual and sonic journey. Honoured as Best Musician at the 2022 Music Victoria Awards, Xani’s work utilises electronic effects and live looping alongside violin and voice with fearless finesse—a must-see for fans of cutting-edge live music.

Amsterdam-based Tin Men and the Telephone (Netherlands) are breaking new ground in the world of improvised music, combining live electronics and projected visuals to create a highly inventive, one-of-a-kind multimedia experience for one night only at The JazzLab. In their latest show, It’s About Time, the trio bends the perception of time in music as we know it. Borrowing principles from cinema, they expertly integrate musical flash-forwards and flashbacks into their improvisation, all while showcasing their virtuosic musicianship.

Melbourne-based masters of contemporary, experimental music, Sunny Kim and Peter Knight celebrate 15 years of collaboration as they revisit their groundbreaking first project, Bright Splinters for MIJF at The JazzLab on the opening night of the festival. Joined by guitarist Theo Carbo and renowned Canadian drummer Dylan van der Schyff, don’t miss the chance to witness this unique and boundary-pushing creative synergy in action.

Co-created by Guinean-Australian multi-instrumentalist Amadou Kalissa and Melbourne guitarist Kyle Muir, six-piece ensemble Mandeng Groove take inspiration from the Manding music tradition of West Africa. After their recent trip to Guinea collaborating, studying and recording with local musicians, Mandeng Groove are back in Melbourne with fresh, energetic tunes. Catch them at The JazzLab for an immersive night of deep-listening and discovery.

Experience a transcendent blend of cultures and sounds with Barlines & Beyond, an ensemble that bridges the gap between Western improvisation and Indian classical music, featuring Indian slide guitarist Pandit Debasish Chakraborty, alongside Sam Evans on tabla, Stephen Magnusson on guitar and Rob Burke on saxophone.

Under the artistic direction of Paul Grabowsky AO, the Monash Art Ensemble embarks on a groundbreaking program, weaving together the musical worlds of commissioned composers Aaron Wyatt, Mindy Meng Wang, and Samar Uraizee.

MORE CLUB SESSIONS

As the longest-standing nightly tradition of MIJF, the iconic Late Night Jams return once again to The JazzLab. Each weekend of the festival, shake loose and get down after hours with spontaneous, all-improvised, and unrepeatable festival-only sessions led by JazzLab’s house bands: Hue Blanes Trio (18, 19 & 27 Oct) and Mina Yu (25–26 Oct).

Consistently a highlight of the festival, these jam sessions celebrate everything to love about jazz, with Melbourne’s local jazz community and international artists mingling on and off the stage.

As part of these sessions, Italian jazz guitarist and ‘six-string poet’ Federico Casagrande (Italy) will make his MIJF debut. With an impressive 18 records to his name, Casagrande has toured extensively throughout Europe and beyond, bringing his therapeutic and captivating music to prestigious festivals such as the NYC Winter Jazz Festival, Montreal Jazz Festival, and many more.

Also at The JazzLab, The Lion City’s ‘King of Swing,’ prolific Singaporean pianist Jeremy Monteiro showcases the best of a nearly five-decade-long career.

A decade after their acclaimed debut, powerhouse Australian jazz trio Paper Tiger—featuring saxophonist Jamie Oehlers, guitarist Stephen Magnusson and drummer Ben Vanderwal— premiere their much-anticipated second album Between the Lines of Stillness.

FAMILY FRIENDLY

Starting the 2024 festival with a bang, MIJF presents a jam-packed lineup of international legends, local heroes and iconic films over three days of free festival fare at Fed Square—including TBC Brass Band, The Cat Empire’s founding firebrand trumpet-playing vocalist, Harry James Angus, Afro-Cuban powerhouse ensemble, La Influencia and 12-piece Afro-fusion band, the Tony Allen Experience.

Inside Out, taking place at ArtPlay in Birrarung Marr from 24—27 October, is a place for young music fans to get creative and let their imaginations boogie. There will be live jazz and all sorts of materials full of razzle and ritz on hand for children to create artwork or build a play space together. Make a soft sculpture out of cushions or felt and then turn it into a campfire for singalongs or wrap and weave your own melody using ribbon and rope.

Out to the east of Melbourne in Wantirna, the Australian Jazz Museum hosts an Open Day for MIJF, welcoming the public on Saturday 26 October with local live bands, behind the scenes museum tours and a live broadcast from 96.5 Inner FM. Established in 1996, the museum features a dedicated collection of anything and everything related to Australian jazz, Australians playing jazz globally, and non-Australians playing jazz in Australia.

Back in the city, celebrate the ever-evolving spirit of jazz with a series of free lunchtime performances from Melbourne’s best up-and-coming artists including the Meg Davidson Trio, Miro and Isadore Lauritz and Abi Lee Trio with Lunchtime Jazz at St James, happening in the courtyard from Tuesday 22 October to Thursday 24 October.

JAZZ WESTSIDE

After a successful run of shows in Melbourne’s west over the past few years, MIJF returns in 2024 with another Sunday session to remember. A local bar-hop with a difference, Footscray Sunday Sessions brings Melbourne’s dynamic jazz scene to Footscray’s favourite venues on the festival’s closing day, offering a lively afternoon of free music and cool beverages—all within easy walking distance. Local African drum master Boubacar Gaye brings the beats to Mamma Chen’s, the seductive soul of Wild Gloriosa takes over Misfits, and ARIA-winning blues outfit Collard Greens & Gravy close out the afternoon at Moon Dog’s newest brewery, Moon Dog Wild West.

Hot off a triumphant UK and European tour with 13 sold-out shows, Somali-born, London-based songwriter and vocal artist FaceSoul aka Faisal Salah (UK), makes his Australian debut at Maribyrnong's Kindred Bandroom. Masterfully layering soulful vocals with minimalist electronic production, Salah's transcendent and meditative R&B sound evokes a gospel-like sense of reverence and profound connection.

MIJF takes over the west's much-loved playground for foodies Grazeland for a day of free jazz featuring emerging Melbourne-based jazz/contemporary vocalist Rhea John, in-demand Melbourne-based jazz guitarist and composer Matt Hoyne and his trio, and the Melbourne Tramways Big Band.

JAZZ ON FILM

Broadening their horizons in film, MIJF will present some of the most culturally significant and entertaining jazz documentaries and films across select days at ACMI and Federation Square.

Spend Sunday afternoon soaking up the sun with three incredible films, Louis in London (Australian exclusive), Jazz on a Summer’s Day and Summer of Soul. These films showcase archival footage from an all-star lineup of musical legends—including Louis Armstrong, Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Miles Davis, Sly & the Family Stone, Gladys Knight, B.B. King, Thelonious Monk and more.

Two films will screen at ACMI, including Max Roach: The Drum Also Waltzes, exploring the life and music of the legendary drummer, composer, bandleader, and social activist through a remarkable series of creative peaks, struggles and personal reinvention; and Luther: Never Too Much, exploring the American pop singer/songwriter Luther Vandross’ story through his own words with the assistance of his closest friends and musical collaborators.

