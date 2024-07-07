Herbie Hancock To Play Australia, New Zealand And Melbourne International Jazz Festival - Noise11.com

Herbie Hancock will return to Australia as well as New Zealand in October and include a headline show for the Melbourne International Jazz Festival.

Hancock last performed in Australia in 2019 and was previous here in 2015, 2011, 2007 after a 19 year absence since his first Australian tour in 1988.

Herbie Hancock released his first album ‘Takin Off’ in 1962. He got to his most contemporary with the DJ/Scratch styled 1982 single ‘Rockit’ with a video by Godley & Crème and production by Bill Laswell.

Hancock has played on Stevie Wonder’s ‘Songs In the Key of Life’, Carlos Santana’s ‘The Swing of Delight’, Chaka Khan’s ‘What Cha’ Gonna Do For Me’ and Bonnie Raitt’s ‘Nick of Time’ but he hasn’t had his own album since ‘The Imagine Project’ in 2010 which featured collaborations with Pink, John Legend, Dave Matthews, Seal, Beck and India.Arie.

HERBIE HANCOCK AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND 2024

Tuesday, October 8, Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Auckland

Wednesday, October 9, Michael Fowler Centre, Wellington

Friday, October 11, Opera House Concert Hall, Sydney*

Saturday, October 12 , Opera House Concert Hall, Sydney*

Monday, October 14, Canberra Theatre, Canberra

Thursday, October 17, Qpac Concert Hall, Brisbane

Saturday, October 19, Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne**

Sunday, October 20, Festival Theatre, Adelaide

Tuesday, October 22, Concert Hall, Perth

Live Nation pre-sale: Wednesday, July 10 at 9am – Thursday, July 11 at 8am.

General public tickets on sale: Thursday, July 11 at 9am.

*Opera House pre-sale commences July 9 at 9am, on sale Thursday, July 11 at 9am.

**Sidney Myer Music Bowl (Melbourne International Jazz Festival) on sale commences July 9 from 1pm.

