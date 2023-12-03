 Here Comes The Sun Expands Into Victoria for 2024 - Noise11.com
Ocean Alley

Here Comes The Sun Expands Into Victoria for 2024

by Paul Cashmere on December 4, 2023

in News

Western Australia’s Here Comes The Sun festival will also have a Victoria date for 2024.

For its fifth year, Here Comes The Sun will be held in both Margaret River, Western Australia and Torquay in Victoria.

Here Comes The Sun 2024 will feature Ocean Alley, Ball Park Music, Ruby Fields, Jack Botts, South Summit and Clews.

Tickets For Here Come The Sun Festival 2024 Go On Sale On Friday 8 December At 10am Local Time From WWW.HCTSFEST.COM

HERE COMES THE SUN FESTIVAL
Saturday 30 March | Torquay Common | Torquay, Vic
Saturday 13 April | 3 Oceans Winery | Margaret River, WA

