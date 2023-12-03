Here Comes The Sun Expands Into Victoria for 2024 - Noise11.com

Western Australia’s Here Comes The Sun festival will also have a Victoria date for 2024.

For its fifth year, Here Comes The Sun will be held in both Margaret River, Western Australia and Torquay in Victoria.

Here Comes The Sun 2024 will feature Ocean Alley, Ball Park Music, Ruby Fields, Jack Botts, South Summit and Clews.

Tickets For Here Come The Sun Festival 2024 Go On Sale On Friday 8 December At 10am Local Time From WWW.HCTSFEST.COM

HERE COMES THE SUN FESTIVAL

Saturday 30 March | Torquay Common | Torquay, Vic

Saturday 13 April | 3 Oceans Winery | Margaret River, WA

