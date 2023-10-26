 Twilight At Taronga 2024 Line-up Announced - Noise11.com
James Morrison Photo Credit Bronwynne Kidson

Twilight At Taronga 2024 Line-up Announced

by Paul Cashmere on October 27, 2023

Twilight At Taronga will return to Taronga Zoo in Sydney in 2024.

Alex Emson, Director of Guest and Commercial Operations from Taronga Zoo said, “Twilight at Taronga is a truly magical experience. I really can’t picture a better summer evening than getting your mates together, watching the sunset over our pristine Sydney Harbour as you take in the sights and sounds from a variety of incredible Australian artists. It truly is an unforgettable evening where nature and culture unite, creating a unique and inspiring atmosphere that leaves a lasting impact on our visitors.”

Taronga is not-for-profit and all proceeds contribute to Taronga Zoo’s ongoing conservation efforts and support Taronga’s Litter Free Oceans initiative.

TWILIGHT AT TARONGA 2024 SUMMER CONCERT SERIES

Tickets on sale Friday November 3 at 12pm AEDT from twilightattaronga.org.au
Proceeds contribute to the Litter Free Oceans campaign.

Friday 2 February Meg Mac | Gates 6pm

Saturday 3 February Emma Memma | Lil’ Twilight – 10am

Saturday 3 February Bjorn Again | Gates 6pm

Friday 9 February Australian Rock Collective | Gates 6pm Supergroup featuring members of Spiderbait, Powderfinger, Jet and You Am

Saturday 10 February Comedy Gala | Gates 6pm
Featuring Celia Pacquola, Ivan Aristeguieta and MC
Daniel Connell + more to be announced!

Sunday 11 February John Butler | Gates 6pm

Friday 16 February Ball Park Music | Gates 6pm

Saturday 17 February The Waifs | Gates 6pm

Thursday 22 February Drag Gala | Gates 6pm Featuring Karen From Finance, Art Simone, Spankie
Jackzon plus Jojo Zaho, Maxi Shield and many more!

Saturday 24 February James Morrison’s ‘From Swing To Soul’ | Gates 6pm

Friday 1 March The Cat Empire | Gates 6pm

Saturday 2 March Zindzi & The Zillionaires | Lil’ Twilight – 10am

Saturday 2 March The Whitlams | Gates 6pm
Featuring The Living End’s Scott Owen

Tickets are on sale at 12pm AEDT on Friday 3 November from twilightattaronga.org.au

Pre-sale tickets are available for Twilight at Taronga members from 12pm AEDT on Thursday 2 November.

By registering for pre-sale access by 11.59pm on Monday 30 October, you join the Twilight at Taronga mailing list and have the chance to win the ‘Ultimate Twilight At Taronga & Wildlife Retreat Experience’.

CLICK HERE to register for pre-sale.

