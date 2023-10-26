Twilight At Taronga 2024 Line-up Announced - Noise11.com

Twilight At Taronga will return to Taronga Zoo in Sydney in 2024.

Alex Emson, Director of Guest and Commercial Operations from Taronga Zoo said, “Twilight at Taronga is a truly magical experience. I really can’t picture a better summer evening than getting your mates together, watching the sunset over our pristine Sydney Harbour as you take in the sights and sounds from a variety of incredible Australian artists. It truly is an unforgettable evening where nature and culture unite, creating a unique and inspiring atmosphere that leaves a lasting impact on our visitors.”

Taronga is not-for-profit and all proceeds contribute to Taronga Zoo’s ongoing conservation efforts and support Taronga’s Litter Free Oceans initiative.

TWILIGHT AT TARONGA 2024 SUMMER CONCERT SERIES

Tickets on sale Friday November 3 at 12pm AEDT from twilightattaronga.org.au

Proceeds contribute to the Litter Free Oceans campaign.

Friday 2 February Meg Mac | Gates 6pm

Saturday 3 February Emma Memma | Lil’ Twilight – 10am

Saturday 3 February Bjorn Again | Gates 6pm

Friday 9 February Australian Rock Collective | Gates 6pm Supergroup featuring members of Spiderbait, Powderfinger, Jet and You Am

Saturday 10 February Comedy Gala | Gates 6pm

Featuring Celia Pacquola, Ivan Aristeguieta and MC

Daniel Connell + more to be announced!

Sunday 11 February John Butler | Gates 6pm

Friday 16 February Ball Park Music | Gates 6pm

Saturday 17 February The Waifs | Gates 6pm

Thursday 22 February Drag Gala | Gates 6pm Featuring Karen From Finance, Art Simone, Spankie

Jackzon plus Jojo Zaho, Maxi Shield and many more!

Saturday 24 February James Morrison’s ‘From Swing To Soul’ | Gates 6pm

Friday 1 March The Cat Empire | Gates 6pm

Saturday 2 March Zindzi & The Zillionaires | Lil’ Twilight – 10am

Saturday 2 March The Whitlams | Gates 6pm

Featuring The Living End’s Scott Owen

Tickets are on sale at 12pm AEDT on Friday 3 November from twilightattaronga.org.au

Pre-sale tickets are available for Twilight at Taronga members from 12pm AEDT on Thursday 2 November.

By registering for pre-sale access by 11.59pm on Monday 30 October, you join the Twilight at Taronga mailing list and have the chance to win the ‘Ultimate Twilight At Taronga & Wildlife Retreat Experience’.

