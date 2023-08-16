 Ball Park Music To Headline NYE On The Hill - Noise11.com
Ball Park Music

Ball Park Music

Ball Park Music To Headline NYE On The Hill

by Paul Cashmere on August 16, 2023

in News

The NYE on the Hill music festival will celebrate 10 years this this and here is the line-up.

Ball Park Music
Alex Lahey
Beddy Rays
Dice
Gretta Ray
Hope D
Old Mervs
The Dreggs
The Grogans
The Terrys
Ūla
The Vanns
Aaron Gocs (Comedy)
Aridan Dzvuke
Betty Taylor
Bubba Wushka
Bum Bag
Bumpy
Friday*
Holly Hebe
Immy Owusu
Lotte Gallagher
Mikey D
Squid The Kid
Hills Dj’s & More To Be Announced!

NYE on the Hill is on December 30 to January 1 in South Gippsland, Victoria.

Noise11.com

