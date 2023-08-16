Ball Park Music To Headline NYE On The Hill - Noise11.com

The NYE on the Hill music festival will celebrate 10 years this this and here is the line-up.

Ball Park Music

Alex Lahey

Beddy Rays

Dice

Gretta Ray

Hope D

Old Mervs

The Dreggs

The Grogans

The Terrys

Ūla

The Vanns

Aaron Gocs (Comedy)

Aridan Dzvuke

Betty Taylor

Bubba Wushka

Bum Bag

Bumpy

Friday*

Holly Hebe

Immy Owusu

Lotte Gallagher

Mikey D

Squid The Kid

Hills Dj’s & More To Be Announced!

NYE on the Hill is on December 30 to January 1 in South Gippsland, Victoria.

