Ball Park Music To Headline NYE On The Hill - Noise11.com

The NYE on the Hill music festival will celebrate 10 years this this and here is the line-up.
Ball Park Music
Alex Lahey
Beddy Rays
Dice
Gretta Ray
Hope D
Old Mervs
The Dreggs
The Grogans
The Terrys
Ūla
The Vanns
Aaron Gocs (Comedy)
Aridan Dzvuke
Betty Taylor
Bubba Wushka
Bum Bag
Bumpy
Friday*
Holly Hebe
Immy Owusu
Lotte Gallagher
Mikey D
Squid The Kid
Hills Dj’s & More To Be Announced!
NYE on the Hill is on December 30 to January 1 in South Gippsland, Victoria.
