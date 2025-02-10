The Wombats To Headline Summersalt 2025 - Noise11.com

The Wombats will return to Australia in 2025 for Summersalt.

The Summersalt line-up will also include DMA’S, Ball Park Music, Del Water Gap, Bea and her Business, and Ra Ra Viper.

The Wombats are about tho release their sixth studio album ‘Oh! The Ocean’. Matthew ‘Murphy’ Murphy says the record is ““mushroom-esque spiritual experience”. “It was a moment of complete awe, but also a shock,” he recalls. “There was this revelation that I had been living a life caught up in my own head, or in some kind of racing helmet or with blinkers on. It was really a potent experience. I felt like I saw everything new for the first time, and was aware that I had been so selfish to not take in how crazy the world and life is. I’d been caught up in my own BS for way too long.” He found himself asking difficult questions. “Why are my head and body disconnected all the time? Why am I incapable at times of seeing any form of beauty in the world or in others? Why do I expect the world to conform to my will? Why do I never stop and smell the flowers?”

Check out ‘Can’t Say No’:

SUMMERSALT TOUR DATES – SEPTEMBER 2025

Saturday 20th September

Torquay Common, Torquay VIC

Saturday 27th September

Woodstock Farm, Tamborine QLD

Sunday 28th September

Speers Point Park, Lake Macquarie NSW

Saturday 4th October

Esplanade Park, Fremantle WA

https://facetofacetouring.com.au/current-tours/summersalt-the-wombats

