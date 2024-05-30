Lime Cordiale and Ball Park Music Team For 2024 Tour - Noise11.com

Lime Cordiale and Ball Park Music will perform shows in Australia and New Zealand from October.
The ‘Enough of the Sweet talk’ tour will commence in Perth October 3.
“We’ve been spending so much time overseas, it’s so exciting to come home for our biggest shows yet. We’re putting a lot into making the production and stage set super exciting but as always, we want to make this feel like an intimate 100 capacity party. Ball Park Music are debatably the best band in the country. They’ve been an inspiration to us since we first met 10 years ago. We can’t believe it’s taken this long to tour together”, said Lime Cordiale.
“We’ve wanted to go on tour with the Lime legends for years but it’s always been a pipe dream… until now! Can’t wait to share the stage and put on incredible concerts together”, said Ball Park Music.
LIME CORDIALE
ENOUGH OF THE SWEET TALK AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND TOUR
OCTOBER 2024
WITH SPECIAL GUESTS BALL PARK MUSIC*
THURSDAY 3 OCTOBER
HBF Stadium | Perth, WA
SATURDAY 5 OCTOBER
Adelaide Entertainment Centre | Adelaide, SA
TUESDAY 8 OCTOBER
John Cain Arena | Melbourne, VIC
FRIDAY 11 OCTOBER
ICC Sydney Theatre | Sydney, NSW
SUNDAY 13 OCTOBER
Riverstage | Brisbane, QLD
WEDNESDAY 16 OCTOBER
Dunedin Town Hall | Dunedin, NZ
THURSDAY 17 OCTOBER
Christchurch Town Hall | Christchurch, NZ
SATURDAY 19 OCTOBER
Michael Fowler Centre | Wellington, NZ
SUNDAY 20 OCTOBER
Great Hall, Auckland Town Hall | Auckland, NZ
*Ball Park Music playing on Australian dates only
