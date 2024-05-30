 Lime Cordiale and Ball Park Music Team For 2024 Tour - Noise11.com
Lime Cordiale - Credit Oliver Begg

Lime Cordiale - Credit Oliver Begg

Lime Cordiale and Ball Park Music Team For 2024 Tour

by Paul Cashmere on May 31, 2024

in News

Lime Cordiale and Ball Park Music will perform shows in Australia and New Zealand from October.

The ‘Enough of the Sweet talk’ tour will commence in Perth October 3.

“We’ve been spending so much time overseas, it’s so exciting to come home for our biggest shows yet. We’re putting a lot into making the production and stage set super exciting but as always, we want to make this feel like an intimate 100 capacity party. Ball Park Music are debatably the best band in the country. They’ve been an inspiration to us since we first met 10 years ago. We can’t believe it’s taken this long to tour together”, said Lime Cordiale.

“We’ve wanted to go on tour with the Lime legends for years but it’s always been a pipe dream… until now! Can’t wait to share the stage and put on incredible concerts together”, said Ball Park Music.

LIME CORDIALE
ENOUGH OF THE SWEET TALK AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND TOUR
OCTOBER 2024
WITH SPECIAL GUESTS BALL PARK MUSIC*
Presented by Chugg Entertainment & Frontier Touring

FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE
via frontiertouring.com/limecordiale
Runs 24 hours from: Tuesday 4 June (1pm local time)
or until presale allocation exhausted

TICKETS ON SALE
Begins: Thursday 6 June (1pm local time)

ALL SHOWS LICENSED ALL AGES

THURSDAY 3 OCTOBER
HBF Stadium | Perth, WA

SATURDAY 5 OCTOBER
Adelaide Entertainment Centre | Adelaide, SA

TUESDAY 8 OCTOBER
John Cain Arena | Melbourne, VIC

FRIDAY 11 OCTOBER
ICC Sydney Theatre | Sydney, NSW

SUNDAY 13 OCTOBER
Riverstage | Brisbane, QLD

WEDNESDAY 16 OCTOBER
Dunedin Town Hall | Dunedin, NZ

THURSDAY 17 OCTOBER
Christchurch Town Hall | Christchurch, NZ
SATURDAY 19 OCTOBER
Michael Fowler Centre | Wellington, NZ

SUNDAY 20 OCTOBER
Great Hall, Auckland Town Hall | Auckland, NZ

*Ball Park Music playing on Australian dates only

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers.

We cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier website.

