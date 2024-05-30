Lime Cordiale and Ball Park Music Team For 2024 Tour - Noise11.com

Lime Cordiale and Ball Park Music will perform shows in Australia and New Zealand from October.

The ‘Enough of the Sweet talk’ tour will commence in Perth October 3.

“We’ve been spending so much time overseas, it’s so exciting to come home for our biggest shows yet. We’re putting a lot into making the production and stage set super exciting but as always, we want to make this feel like an intimate 100 capacity party. Ball Park Music are debatably the best band in the country. They’ve been an inspiration to us since we first met 10 years ago. We can’t believe it’s taken this long to tour together”, said Lime Cordiale.

“We’ve wanted to go on tour with the Lime legends for years but it’s always been a pipe dream… until now! Can’t wait to share the stage and put on incredible concerts together”, said Ball Park Music.

LIME CORDIALE

ENOUGH OF THE SWEET TALK AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND TOUR

OCTOBER 2024

WITH SPECIAL GUESTS BALL PARK MUSIC*

Presented by Chugg Entertainment & Frontier Touring

FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE

via frontiertouring.com/limecordiale

Runs 24 hours from: Tuesday 4 June (1pm local time)

or until presale allocation exhausted

TICKETS ON SALE

Begins: Thursday 6 June (1pm local time)

ALL SHOWS LICENSED ALL AGES

THURSDAY 3 OCTOBER

HBF Stadium | Perth, WA

SATURDAY 5 OCTOBER

Adelaide Entertainment Centre | Adelaide, SA

TUESDAY 8 OCTOBER

John Cain Arena | Melbourne, VIC

FRIDAY 11 OCTOBER

ICC Sydney Theatre | Sydney, NSW

SUNDAY 13 OCTOBER

Riverstage | Brisbane, QLD

WEDNESDAY 16 OCTOBER

Dunedin Town Hall | Dunedin, NZ

THURSDAY 17 OCTOBER

Christchurch Town Hall | Christchurch, NZ

SATURDAY 19 OCTOBER

Michael Fowler Centre | Wellington, NZ

SUNDAY 20 OCTOBER

Great Hall, Auckland Town Hall | Auckland, NZ

*Ball Park Music playing on Australian dates only

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers.

We cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier website.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

