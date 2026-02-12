Hilary Duff Announces The Lucky Me Tour And Global Return With Luck… Or Something - Noise11.com

Hilary Duff will take her new album Luck… Or Something around the world on The Lucky Me Tour, her first full-scale global headline run in almost two decades.

by Paul Cashmere

Hilary Duff has confirmed her long-awaited return to arena stages, unveiling The Lucky Me Tour, a seven-country world run that marks her first major global headline tour in 18 years.

The tour arrives in support of Duff’s sixth studio album, Luck… Or Something, due February 20 via Atlantic Records. It signals a new chapter for an artist whose music career first ignited in the early 2000s alongside her breakout acting role in Lizzie McGuire.

The Lucky Me Tour opens June 22 in West Palm Beach, Florida, before moving through the United States, Canada, Mexico, Ireland, the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand, concluding in February 2027. Among the key dates are Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre, New York’s Madison Square Garden, London’s The O2 and Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena.

The announcement follows a rapid-fire start to 2026. Duff’s intimate Small Rooms, Big Nerves shows sold out instantly, reintroducing her to live audiences for the first time in more than a decade. This weekend she begins a sold-out limited engagement at Voltaire at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, with further dates in May already fully booked.

The renewed momentum has been building since late 2025, when Duff signed with Atlantic Records and released the lead single “Mature”, a shimmering slice of autobiographical pop that reframed her early years in the industry through a sharper, self-aware lens. The follow-up single “Roommates”, co-written with her husband Matthew Koma and producer Brian Phillips, is currently climbing at Pop and Hot AC radio in the United States. The track pairs crisp modern production with Duff’s unmistakable vocal tone, a sound that has evolved from the teen-pop rush of 2003’s Metamorphosis into something more layered and assured.

Duff’s musical foundations remain formidable. Metamorphosis topped the Billboard 200 and went multi-platinum, driven by singles including “So Yesterday” and “Come Clean”. She consolidated that success with her self-titled 2004 album and the dance-leaning 2007 collection Dignity, which delivered club hits such as “With Love” and “Stranger”. Across those early releases, Duff sold an estimated 15 million records worldwide, establishing herself as one of the defining pop figures of the Disney Channel generation.

Her acting résumé continued in parallel, spanning mainstream films and a celebrated run in the Darren Star series Younger, followed by the Hulu sitcom How I Met Your Father. Away from entertainment, Duff has built a significant business portfolio across fashion, publishing and lifestyle brands, reinforcing her status as a multi-hyphenate operator rather than a nostalgia act revisiting former glories.

The Lucky Me Tour will reflect that breadth. Support across the 2026 US, Canada, Ireland, UK, Australia and New Zealand dates comes from Grammy-winning artist La Roux. Jade LeMac joins the North American leg, while Lauren Spencer Smith appears on the 2027 Canadian run.

In addition to the album and tour, Duff will release a limited Record Store Day LP titled (Mine) on April 18, featuring newly recorded versions of key catalogue tracks including “Come Clean” and “What Dreams Are Made Of”, pressed on silver vinyl with 10,000 copies in the US and 10,800 worldwide.

General on-sales begin Friday, February 20, at 10am local time in the US, Canada, Ireland and the UK, 11am local in Mexico, and 1pm local in Australia and New Zealand. A series of artist, partner and cardholder presales run from February 17.

For Duff, The Lucky Me Tour is both a reintroduction and a statement of scale. Eighteen years after her last global headline trek, she is returning not as a former teen idol revisiting a back catalogue, but as an established recording artist launching a new body of work into arenas around the world.

Tour Dates

February 13, Las Vegas NV, Voltaire at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, SOLD OUT

February 14, Las Vegas NV, Voltaire at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, SOLD OUT

February 15, Las Vegas NV, Voltaire at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, SOLD OUT

May 22, Las Vegas NV, Voltaire at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, SOLD OUT

May 23, Las Vegas NV, Voltaire at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, SOLD OUT

May 24, Las Vegas NV, Voltaire at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, SOLD OUT

June 22, West Palm Beach FL, iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

June 23, Tampa FL, MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 25, Alpharetta GA, Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

June 27, Houston TX, The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman

June 28, Austin TX, Germania Insurance Amphitheater

June 30, Irving TX, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

July 3, Phoenix AZ, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

July 8, Los Angeles CA, Kia Forum

July 11, Mountain View CA, Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 12, Wheatland CA, Toyota Amphitheatre

July 14, Ridgefield WA, Cascades Amphitheater

July 15, Auburn WA, White River Amphitheatre

July 17, Salt Lake City UT, Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 20, Morrison CO, Red Rocks Amphitheatre

July 22, St. Louis MO, Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

July 23, Noblesville IN, Ruoff Music Center

July 25, Shakopee MN, Mystic Lake Amphitheater

July 26, Tinley Park IL, Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

July 28, Cincinnati OH, Riverbend Music Center

July 30, Nashville TN, Ascend Amphitheater

August 1, Charlotte NC, Truliant Amphitheater

August 2, Bristow VA, Jiffy Lube Live

August 5, New York NY, Madison Square Garden

August 8, Mansfield MA, Xfinity Center

August 9, Philadelphia PA, TD Pavilion at Highmark Mann

August 12, Toronto ON, RBC Amphitheatre

August 15, Clarkston MI, Pine Knob Music Theatre

August 16, Grand Rapids MI, Acrisure Amphitheater

September 6, Dublin IE, 3Arena

September 8, Cardiff UK, Utilita Arena Cardiff

September 10, London UK, The O2

September 12, Manchester UK, AO Arena

September 13, Glasgow UK, OVO Hydro

October 20, Auckland NZ, Spark Arena

October 22, Brisbane AU, Brisbane Entertainment Centre

October 24, Sydney AU, Qudos Bank Arena

October 26, Melbourne AU, Rod Laver Arena

October 29, Perth AU, RAC Arena

January 22, Vancouver BC, Rogers Arena

January 26, Calgary AB, Scotiabank Saddledome

January 27, Edmonton AB, Rogers Place

January 30, Winnipeg MB, Canada Life Centre

February 2, Hamilton ON, TD Coliseum

February 4, Ottawa ON, Canadian Tire Centre

February 5, Montreal QC, Bell Centre

February 7, Halifax NS, Scotiabank Centre

February 12, Mexico City MX, Palacio de los Deportes

