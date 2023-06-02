Hindley Street Country Club Cover George Harrison’s ‘My Sweet Lord’ - Noise11.com

When Hindley Street Country Club formed in 2017 no-one expected they would pop up over 100 million YouTube views in the not so far away future.

Now with over 800,000 subscribers to their YouTube channel, Hindley Street Country Club have been knocking out the hits (of others) and generating tens of thousands of views instantly.

Take their cover of George Harrison’s ‘My Sweet Lord’. Its only been up a few hours and already clocked over 12,000 views.

The biggest hits of Hindley Street Country Club (so far) have been:

Starship’s ‘Nothings Gonna Stop Us Now’ (27 million)

Grover Washington Jr’s ‘Just The Two of Us’ (22 million)

Foreigner’s ‘I Want To Know What Love Is’ (15 million)

Donna Summer’s ‘Bad Girls’ (8.6 million)

Michael Jackson’s ‘Rock With You’ (8.4 million)

The Jacksons’ ‘Shake Your Body’ (6.8 million)

Earth Wind & Fire’s ‘Boogie Wonderland’ (6.7 million)

McFadden & Whitehead’s ‘Ain’t No Stopping Us Now’ (6.2 million)

Hall and Oates ‘Kiss On My List’ (5.5 million)

Toto’s ‘Africa’ (4.9 million)

Hindley Street Country Club have been releasing a new video every week. They get together and record each song with everyone in the room. The next thing they’ll do is out of the room and around the country with some pretty impressive venues on the tour.

Australian Tour 2023

Noosa – Saturday 26 August – The J Theatre

Perth – Saturday 9 September – Astor Theatre

Melbourne – Sunday 10 September – Hamer Hall

Sydney – Saturday 16 September – Darling Harbour Theatre

Canberra – Sunday 17 September – Llewellyn Hall

Adelaide – Saturday 30 September – Aec Theatre

Brisbane – Sunday 8 October – Eatons Hill Hotel

