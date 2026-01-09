Hokka Continue Cinematic Saga With ‘Death By Cupid's Arrow' - Noise11.com

Finnish rock project Hokka have advanced their emerging mythology with the release of their second single Death By Cupid’s Arrow, deepening the cinematic world first introduced on debut track In The Darkness. The new release reinforces the band’s intent to operate on a grand narrative scale, combining stark emotional themes with the weight and drama associated with Finland’s long tradition of dark, atmospheric rock.

Death By Cupid’s Arrow arrives with an accompanying music video that pushes the story forward, expanding on the warrior and sensai concept that underpins Hokka’s visual and lyrical identity. The clip delivers striking imagery and deliberate pacing, designed to mirror the emotional arc of the song and frame the band as storytellers as much as musicians. The approach places Hokka firmly within the lineage of Finnish acts who have historically fused music and visual symbolism as a single artistic statement.

At the centre of Hokka is vocalist Joel Hokka, previously known as the frontman of Blind Channel, whose career has already intersected with international audiences and large-scale television moments. Alongside him is Pauli Rantasalmi, a founding member and former guitarist and songwriter of The Rasmus, a band whose global success in the early 2000s helped define Finnish rock for a generation. Completing the lineup is drummer Jimi Aslak, representing a younger wave of Finnish musicians, bringing precision and modern energy to the project.

The release of Death By Cupid’s Arrow follows closely on the heels of In The Darkness, a debut that introduced Hokka’s sonic framework. That first track established the band’s blend of cold Nordic melancholy, modern rock textures and cinematic ambition. Drawing from the emotional intensity that characterised early 2000s Finnish rock, Hokka have positioned themselves as a continuation of that legacy while shaping a contemporary sound designed for a global audience.

Joel Hokka has described Death By Cupid’s Arrow as an exploration of love’s darker dimensions, framing the song around emotional betrayal and heartbreak rather than romantic idealism. The imagery of Cupid’s arrow becomes a metaphor for emotional damage, reinforcing the band’s preference for confronting themes rather than surface-level sentiment. This thematic focus aligns with the broader Finnish rock tradition, where introspection and emotional weight have often been central creative drivers.

Both In The Darkness and Death By Cupid’s Arrow reached a significant early milestone when the band performed the material on Finnish national television during the country’s major New Year’s Eve broadcast. Airing live to a nationwide audience, the appearance introduced Hokka to viewers well beyond the established rock audience and signalled the band’s arrival as a serious new project rather than a side collaboration. For a newly formed act, the exposure marked a decisive opening chapter.

Hokka’s formation also reflects a broader generational convergence within Finnish rock. With Rantasalmi’s history tied to the international breakthrough era of Finnish bands, and Joel Hokka’s more recent success in alternative and crossover rock, the project unites distinct eras of the country’s music scene. The addition of Jimi Aslak underscores the band’s forward-looking intent, ensuring the music is driven as much by contemporary rhythm and power as by established melodic sensibilities.

Signed to Nuclear Blast Records, Hokka enter a global infrastructure that has historically supported heavy and hard rock artists with international ambitions. The partnership positions the band for expansion beyond Finland, with a clear emphasis on visual storytelling, large-scale presentation and disciplined release strategies.

With two singles released and a coherent narrative already unfolding, Hokka have laid a substantial foundation. The emphasis on story, atmosphere and emotional depth suggests a long-term vision rather than short-term impact. As the warrior and sensai narrative continues to evolve, Hokka are shaping an identity that draws strength from Finland’s rock history while carving out a distinctive path of their own.

