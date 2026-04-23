 HorsegiirL Shares Earth Is Turning And Confirms Nature Is Healing Album Release - Noise11 Music News
HorsegiirL Earth Is Turning New Song Nature Is Healing Album Release

HorsegiirL

HorsegiirL Shares Earth Is Turning And Confirms Nature Is Healing Album Release

by Paul Cashmere on April 23, 2026

in New Music,News

Berlin artist HorsegiirL unveils new single Earth Is Turning and details her debut album Nature Is Healing, marking a pivotal shift in her creative direction

by Paul Cashmere

HorsegiirL has released her new single Earth Is Turning to coincide with Earth Day, while confirming her debut album Nature Is Healing will arrive on June 5 via RCA Records. The Berlin-based DJ, producer and vocalist, known for her horse head mask and hybrid persona, is positioning the project as a defining statement following a rapid rise through underground dance culture since 2022.

The release lands at a moment when HorsegiirL’s profile continues to expand beyond club circuits into global festival stages. Following recent appearances at Coachella alongside Wet Leg and PinkPantheress, the new track signals both a creative evolution and a broader conceptual framework for her first full-length record.

At its core, Nature Is Healing represents a recalibration of HorsegiirL’s sound and intent. While early releases such as My Barn My Rules and Farm Fantasies established her within a high-energy intersection of happy hardcore, gabber and internet-driven pop culture, the new material widens that palette. The album incorporates downtempo passages, electroclash textures and hyperpop structures, reflecting a more layered production approach.

The lead single Earth Is Turning sits within that transition. Built around hypnotic rhythms and trance-adjacent sequencing, the track explores the persistence of the natural world amid human disruption. A visualiser accompanying the release places HorsegiirL in a surreal natural setting, reinforcing the thematic direction of the album.

According to a press statement, the origins of Nature Is Healing trace back to a period of burnout in late 2025. HorsegiirL stepped away from music and travelled to Ecuador, where she participated in an ayahuasca ceremony near Cotopaxi. The experience became a conceptual anchor for the record.

“I want to remind human beings that they are part of nature,” she said. “You are not looking at nature from the outside, but you are right in it.”

That philosophy is embedded across the production. The album features contributions from a wide network of collaborators including A.G. Cook, Casey MQ and long-time associate Luvhunter, alongside additional producers such as Nomak, Margo XS and Elof Loelv. Across its runtime, the project incorporates field recordings and organic textures, bird calls, insect sounds and environmental percussion, integrated with synthetic club frameworks.

HorsegiirL expands on the concept in a statement accompanying the single release, framing the album within a quasi-mythological narrative voice. “Follow the body, trust the beating pulse,” she writes. “Surrender to the cycles that guide animals and humans alike… Nature is healing. And so are you.”

From an industry perspective, the project reflects a broader shift within electronic music, where artists are increasingly incorporating ecological themes and natural sound design into club-oriented formats. HorsegiirL’s approach situates her within that movement while maintaining the performative identity that has defined her career to date.

Since emerging in 2022 with Harvest Heartbreak and the MCR-T collaboration Farm Fantasies, HorsegiirL has built a following through both music and persona. Her breakthrough moment came with My Barn My Rules, which gained traction on TikTok and sparked mainstream attention following a controversial on-air reaction at BBC Radio 1. The track’s inclusion in Dazed’s best-of list for 2023 further cemented her position as a disruptive voice within European dance music.

Subsequent releases including F0rbiidden L0ve$tory and Obsessed demonstrated an increasing interest in blending pop structures with high-intensity electronic production. Her 2025 EP V.I.P, Very Important Pony continued that trajectory, setting the stage for a full-length release.

There remains an element of ambiguity around the HorsegiirL identity itself. The artist, who has referenced the name Stella Stallion, maintains a constructed mythology that resists conventional biographical framing. This approach aligns with a lineage of electronic performers who prioritise concept and anonymity, although it has also prompted questions about authenticity and narrative framing within media coverage.

Even so, the music has continued to drive engagement. By integrating performance art, internet culture and high-BPM dance genres, HorsegiirL has connected with a generation of listeners shaped by digital platforms and hybrid identities.

Looking ahead, Nature Is Healing arrives as both a culmination of that early phase and a potential reset. The album’s thematic focus on environmental awareness and human connection signals a more expansive artistic scope, while Earth Is Turning offers a first indication of how those ideas translate sonically.

HorsegiirL will support the release with a series of international festival appearances and headline dates throughout 2026.

Tour Dates

May 22, 2026, Sunderland, UK, Herrington Country Park
May 30, 2026, Dublin, Ireland, The IMMA Shop
Jul 4, 2026, Kosakowo, Poland, Kosakowo Sport
Jul 9, 2026, Plainfeld, Austria, Salzburgring
Jul 10, 2026, Paris, France, Hippodrome de Vincennes
Jul 31, 2026, Chicago, IL, Grant Park
Aug 2, 2026, Montreal, QC, Parc Jean-Drapeau
Aug 27, 2026, Copenhagen, Denmark, Karrusel
Aug 30, 2026, Munich, Germany, Olympiapark München
Sep 23, 2026, Inglewood, CA, Kia Forum

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