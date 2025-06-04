Howard Stern Updates Billy Joel's Health - Noise11.com

Billy Joel has insisted he is “doing fine” after being diagnosed with a serious brain condition.

Last month, Joel announced he would be cancelling his upcoming tour dates as he was suffering from normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH) – which causes fluid to build within the brain and can affect cognitive ability and movement.

But during The Howard Stern Show on Tuesday, host Howard shared that he recently had dinner with his friend Billy and noted that Billy is “doing fine” at the moment.

“He does have issues, but he said, ‘Yeah, you can tell people, I’m not dying,'” he said. “He wants people to know that. He’s got to deal with some medical stuff, but he was delightful.”

Howard went on to recall that he had a “great conversation” with Billy and he even “brought out a guitar” as they celebrated his birthday.

Billy Joel turned 76 on 9 May.

However, Howard also joked that Billy “threw up” after he attempted to play a tune.

“He didn’t seem real impressed,” the radio host added.

In a press release confirming Billy’s decision to cancel his concert tour, a spokesperson revealed he had been experiencing issues with “hearing, vision, and balance”.

“Billy is thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritising his health,” they commented at the time. “He is grateful for the support from fans during this time and looks forward to the day when he can once again take the stage.”

