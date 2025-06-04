 Howard Stern Updates Billy Joel's Health - Noise11.com
Billy Joel at the MCG 10 December 2022 photo by Bron Robinson

Billy Joel at the MCG 10 December 2022 photo by Winston Robinson

Howard Stern Updates Billy Joel’s Health

by Music-News.com on June 5, 2025

in News

Billy Joel has insisted he is “doing fine” after being diagnosed with a serious brain condition.

Last month, Joel announced he would be cancelling his upcoming tour dates as he was suffering from normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH) – which causes fluid to build within the brain and can affect cognitive ability and movement.

But during The Howard Stern Show on Tuesday, host Howard shared that he recently had dinner with his friend Billy and noted that Billy is “doing fine” at the moment.

“He does have issues, but he said, ‘Yeah, you can tell people, I’m not dying,'” he said. “He wants people to know that. He’s got to deal with some medical stuff, but he was delightful.”

Howard went on to recall that he had a “great conversation” with Billy and he even “brought out a guitar” as they celebrated his birthday.

Billy Joel turned 76 on 9 May.

However, Howard also joked that Billy “threw up” after he attempted to play a tune.

“He didn’t seem real impressed,” the radio host added.

In a press release confirming Billy’s decision to cancel his concert tour, a spokesperson revealed he had been experiencing issues with “hearing, vision, and balance”.

“Billy is thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritising his health,” they commented at the time. “He is grateful for the support from fans during this time and looks forward to the day when he can once again take the stage.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Leo Sayer performs at Hamer Hall on Friday 24 June 2016.
Leo Sayer Still Feels Like Dancing in 2025

Leo Sayer will play a limited run of theatre shows in Australia in August and September. The ‘Still Feel Like Dancing?’ tour will be Leo’s first Australian tour in six years.

2 hours ago
Alice Cooper 2024 by Winston Robison
The Original Alice Cooper Group Premieres ‘Wild Ones’ Official Video

The original Alice Cooper Band has a new music video for ‘Wild Ones’ from the upcoming ‘The Revenge of Alice Cooper’ album.

2 hours ago
Talking Heads on Jeopardy
Talking Heads Mark 50th Anniversary of First Show At CBGBs

June 5 marks the 50th anniversary of the time Talking Heads played their first show at New York’s legendary CBGBs.

22 hours ago
Paul Carrack The Country Side
Paul Carrack Releases His First Country Album

Paul Carrack, best known for his tenures with Squeeze, Mike & The Mechanics and Roger Waters, as well as his own band Ace, is about to release his first country record ‘The Country Side of Paul Carrack Vol. 1’ in July.

23 hours ago
Kevin Borich Express Live ARCA
Kevin Borich Express Live Is The Latest In ARCA Desk Tape Series

Kevin Borich Express recorded in Geelong in 1979, Sydney in 1982 and Darwin in 1995 makes up the latest release in The Desk Tape Series by Australia Road Crew Association (ARCA).

23 hours ago
Terry Draper of Klaatu from his Facebook page
Terry Draper of Klaatu Dies At Age 73

Terry Draper, one of the three founding members of Klaatu, has died at the age of 73.

5 days ago
Sydney Harbour Bridge and Abba
ABBA Confirm Voyage Is Coming To Australia, And Four Songs Added To Show

After much rumour and speculation, it is confirmed that ABBA Voyage will come to Australia.

6 days ago