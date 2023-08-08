 Ian Moss Premieres Rivers Run Dry Live With Solo Hits and Chisel Favs - Noise11.com
Ian Moss Premieres Rivers Run Dry Live With Solo Hits and Chisel Favs

by Paul Cashmere on August 8, 2023

in News

Ian Moss has kicked off his solo shows for 2023 showcasing the new album ‘Rivers Run Dry’ but there is also a healthy serving of previous hits and his Cold Chisel favourites.

Its great to hear ‘One Long Day’ from the first Chisel album in 1978 played live again. Ian had lead vocal on that track as well as ‘My Baby’, ‘Bow River’ and the Ray Charles cover of ‘Georgia on my Mind’.

The new songs from ‘Rivers Run Dry’ form a 45 year bookend to the first Chisel album with fans in agreeance the new record a stands along Ian’s finest work. His son Julian also stands alongside him on the album and on tour with their song together, Stevie Wonder’s ‘Blame It On the Sun’ on both the album and the live setlist.

The songs from ‘Rivers Run Dry’ sit in well with the 2023 shows because they sound like Ian and fans come to an Ian Moss show to hear that Ian Moss sound. Cold Chisel is a well-oiled engine with all of the parts contributing equally to the potency. When you take those parts apart, at a Jimmy or a Don or an Ian show, you get to appreciate the individuals talents within the band.

The setlist from Ian’s first show in Brisbane on 5 August was:

Rivers Run Dry (from Rivers Run Dry, 2023)
Such a Beautiful Thing (from Matchbook, 1989)
Out of the Fire (from Matchbook, 1989)
If Another Day (Love Rewards Its Own) (from Ian Moss, 2018)
One Long Day (from Cold Chisel, Cold Chisel, 1978)
I Miss You in the Night (from Rivers Run Dry, 2023)
Open Your Eyes (from Rivers Run Dry, 2023)
Choirgirl (from Cold Chisel, East, 1980)
My Baby (from Cold Chisel, East, 1980)
Nullarbor Plain (from Rivers Run Dry, 2023)
Hold On (To What We Got) (from Rivers Run Dry, 2023)
The Wish (from Rivers Run Dry, 2023)
Telephone Booth (from Matchbook, 1989)
Tucker’s Daughter (from Matchbook, 1989)

Encore:
Blame It on the Sun (Stevie Wonder cover) (with Julian Moss) (from Rivers Run Dry, 2023)
Mr Rain (from Matchbook, 1989)
Georgia (On My Mind) (from Cold Chisel, The Barking Spiders Live, 1983)
Bow River (from Cold Chisel, Circus Animals, 1982)

‘Rivers Run Dry’ was released today, 21 July 2023.

Ian Moss Rivers Run Dry dates with band are:
Friday, 11 August 2023: Palais Theatre, St Kilda VIC
Saturday, 12 August 2023: Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW
Friday, 18 August 2023: The Regal Theatre, Perth WA

Ian will also perform his Solo & Acoustic shows from 21 October starting in Port Macquarie.

Tickets on sale from http://ianmoss.com.au/tour or the venues.

