Ian Moss And Troy Cassar-Daley Expand Together Alone Tour With 2027 Capital City Dates And Announce Live Album - Noise11 Music News

Ian Moss and Troy Cassar-Daley have expanded their Together Alone Tour into Australia’s capital cities for 2027 while also confirming the release of the live album Together Alone: Live At The Ulumbarra Theatre, recorded during their 2022 collaboration.

by Paul Cashmere

Ian Moss and Troy Cassar-Daley will take their Together Alone Tour to major Australian cities in February and March 2027 following strong demand for the regional dates announced earlier this year. At the same time, the pair have confirmed the release of Together Alone: Live At The Ulumbarra Theatre, a 16-track live album due on 2 October 2026, capturing performances from their 2022 tour.

The tour extension adds performances in Canberra, Melbourne, Adelaide, Sydney, Brisbane and Perth, alongside regional shows in Tanunda and Bunbury. The announcement follows the release of the 2026 regional itinerary in April, which marked the first extensive Together Alone tour since the pair first shared the stage several years ago.

The accompanying live album was recorded at Bendigo’s Ulumbarra Theatre during the 2022 Together Alone tour. The collection combines songs associated with both artists alongside interpretations of classic material, reflecting the acoustic format that has become the hallmark of the collaboration. Tracks include Ain’t No Sunshine, Telephone Booth, Shadows On The Hill, The Dark End Of The Street, Flame Trees and Bow River. The first single, The Dark End Of The Street, is available now ahead of the album’s release.

Moss and Cassar-Daley are among Australia’s most enduring and respected performers. Moss first established himself as guitarist and songwriter with Cold Chisel before launching a solo career that has included charting albums and enduring songs such as Tucker’s Daughter. Cassar-Daley has built one of Australian country music’s most decorated careers, earning multiple Golden Guitar and ARIA Awards while maintaining a strong presence across both country and mainstream audiences.

Although both artists have spent decades leading their own careers, the Together Alone concerts have offered audiences a different perspective, presenting stripped-back performances built around guitars, vocals and storytelling. The live album documents that approach, featuring songs drawn from each artist’s catalogue alongside carefully selected covers.

Joining the duo on the 2027 tour will be Flynn Gurry, Nathan May and Carla Geneve on selected dates. Gurry supports the eastern Australian shows in Canberra, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane. Nathan May joins the South Australian performances, while Carla Geneve opens the Western Australian concerts.

Fan club presales begin on 29 July before general public tickets become available on 31 July. A limited VIP Experience package will also be offered, including access to the duo’s soundcheck, an exclusive pre-show performance, a meet and greet, commemorative tour lanyard and early merchandise access.

The expanded itinerary reinforces the continuing popularity of the Together Alone format, with the addition of metropolitan venues broadening a tour that had initially focused on regional Australia. Meanwhile, the release of Together Alone: Live At The Ulumbarra Theatre provides the first official document of the partnership on record.

2027 Together Alone Tour Dates

Friday, 19 February, Canberra Theatre (The Playhouse), Canberra ACT

Saturday, 20 February, Melbourne Recital Centre, Melbourne VIC

Friday, 26 February, Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide SA

Saturday, 27 February, Barossa Arts Centre, Tanunda SA

Friday, 12 March, The Coliseum Theatre, Sydney NSW

Saturday, 13 March, The Tivoli, Brisbane QLD

Friday, 19 March, Astor Theatre, Perth WA

Saturday, 20 March, Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre, Bunbury WA

2026 Together Alone Tour Dates

3 October, Deni Ute Muster, Deniliquin NSW

15 October, Events Centre Kings Theatre, Caloundra QLD

16 October, Twin Towns, Tweed Heads NSW

17 October, Saraton Theatre, Grafton NSW

30 October, Commercial Club, Albury NSW

31 October, Civic Theatre, Wagga Wagga NSW

6 November, Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW

7 November, Blue Mountains Theatre & Community Centre, Springwood NSW

12 November, The Art House, Wyong NSW

13 November, Glasshouse, Port Macquarie NSW

27 November, Theatre Royal, Hobart TAS

28 November, Her Majesty’s Theatre, Ballarat VIC

3 December, Geelong Arts Centre, The Play House, Geelong VIC

4 December, Gippsland Performing Arts Centre, Traralgon VIC

10 December, Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo VIC

11 December, Frankston Arts Centre, Frankston VIC

12 December, Wangaratta Performing Arts Centre, Wangaratta VIC

Tickets

Ticket Details

Fan Club Presale: 10.00am Wednesday, 29 July 2026 to 11.59pm Thursday, 30 July 2026 (local time)

General Public On Sale: 10.00am Friday, 31 July 2026

Together Alone: Live At The Ulumbarra Theatre

Record 1

Side A

Ain’t No Sunshine

Back on Country

Such a Beautiful Thing

Going Back Home

Side B

Telephone Booth

River Boy

Rivers Run Dry

Shadows on the Hill

Record 2

Side A

Never Before

Freedom Ride

Tucker’s Daughter

The Dark End of the Street

Side B

South

Flame Trees

Born To Survive

Bow River

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