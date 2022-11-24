 Icehouse Cancel Brisbane Show Due To Iva Davies Ongoing Covid - Noise11.com
One Electric Day at Werribee Mansion on Sunday 27 November 2016 with Russell Morris, Icehouse, James Reyne, Jimmy Barnes.

Iva Davies Icehouse One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Icehouse Cancel Brisbane Show Due To Iva Davies Ongoing Covid

by Paul Cashmere on November 24, 2022

in News

Icehouse have had to postpone their Brisbane show this Saturday as Iva Davies condition after testing positive to Covid a week ago has not improved.

Last Saturday’s show in Melbourne was also postponed after Iva tested positive.

In a statement, Icehouse said,

It is with great regret ICEHOUSE and promoter Live Nation are announcing the postponement of ICEHOUSE’s Great Southern Land 2022 – The Concert Series performance at the Brisbane Riverstage scheduled for this coming Saturday, November 26. Iva Davies tested positive to COVID-19 recently which forced the cancellation of other performances. He has been self-isolating since but his illness doesn’t allow for him to perform.

Iva Davies said, “Despite getting good care from my doctor since I was diagnosed with Covid-19, my condition hasn’t improved. As with so many other Covid sufferers, the effects of the infection are lasting a lot longer than I hoped. The difficulties I am having with breathing mean that I cannot sing for the duration of an ICEHOUSE performance. The band and I are hugely disappointed not to play Riverstage as we have a long history with the venue – it has always been a special venue for its location plus the Brisbane crowds are always welcoming. We always want to give the concert-goers the best ICEHOUSE performance but as that isn’t going to be possible next weekend, we have made the very difficult decision to postpone until February by which time we will be able to deliver the full ICEHOUSE concert in good health to our Brisbane friends and fans. I want to thank everyone who has sent well-wishing messages for my recovery.”

The November 26 concert has been rescheduled to Saturday, 18 February, 2023, with the full line-up for this new date to be announced soon.

All existing ticket holders will be notified of this rescheduled date via the official ticketing agency and are requested to retain their tickets. Original purchases will be valid for the new date without the need for exchange.

The ICEHOUSE performance for Sydney on Monday December 12 will go ahead as scheduled.
For complete tour, ticket and VIP Experience information, visit: livenation.com.au.

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Guns N Roses perform at the MCG in Melbourne on Tuesday 14 February 2017. Guns N Roses are touring Australia on their Not In This Lifetime tour.
Guns N Roses Play Brisbane, Next Stop Gold Coast

Guns N’ Roses have played their second Australian show in Brisbane with some minor changes to the setlist.

11 hours ago
Wilko Johnson memorial image by Leif Laaksonen from Wilko facebook page
Wilko Johnson Has Died At Age 75

R.I.P. Wilko Johnson, one time member of Dr Feelgood, member of Ian Dury & The Blockheads and collaborator with The Who’s Roger Daltrey. Wilco has passed away after a long battle with cancer.

13 hours ago
Elton John photo by Ros O'Gorman
Elton John Plays His Final US Show At Dodger Stadium

Elton John has played his final show in America for the Goodbye Yellow Brick Road tour with a star studded audience including Joni Mitchell, Paul McCartney, Mick Jagger, Lizzo, Heidi Klum, Angela Bassett, Jude Law, Billie Jean King, H.E.R., Donatella Versace, Miles Teller, Kirsten Dunst, JoJo Siwa, Connie Britton, Christopher Lloyd, John Stamos, Raven-Symoné and Taron Egerton.

2 days ago
The Screaming Jets photo by Kane Hibberd
The Screaming Jets To Tour The Rock Vault In 2023

The Screaming Jets will be back on the road with two months of shows for The Rock Vault tour starting February 24 in Queensland.

2 days ago
The Black Sorrows Have A New Live Album ‘Live From The Shangri-La’

The Black Sorrows have a new live album ‘Live from the Shangri-La’ with a brand new song ‘Don’t Look Down’.

3 days ago
Axl Rose, Guns N' Roses, Melbourne, Australia, Noise11, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Guns N Roses Perform First Australian Show In Perth #SETLIST

Guns N Roses kicked off their Australian tour on Friday with show 1 in Perth.

3 days ago
Bob Dylan ‘Fragments’ Box Set Full Details Revealed

Bob Dylan's next archives set is 'Fragments - The Time Out of Mind Sessions (196-1997: The Bootleg Series Vol 17'.

6 days ago