Icehouse Cancel Brisbane Show Due To Iva Davies Ongoing Covid - Noise11.com

Icehouse have had to postpone their Brisbane show this Saturday as Iva Davies condition after testing positive to Covid a week ago has not improved.

Last Saturday’s show in Melbourne was also postponed after Iva tested positive.

In a statement, Icehouse said,

It is with great regret ICEHOUSE and promoter Live Nation are announcing the postponement of ICEHOUSE’s Great Southern Land 2022 – The Concert Series performance at the Brisbane Riverstage scheduled for this coming Saturday, November 26. Iva Davies tested positive to COVID-19 recently which forced the cancellation of other performances. He has been self-isolating since but his illness doesn’t allow for him to perform.

Iva Davies said, “Despite getting good care from my doctor since I was diagnosed with Covid-19, my condition hasn’t improved. As with so many other Covid sufferers, the effects of the infection are lasting a lot longer than I hoped. The difficulties I am having with breathing mean that I cannot sing for the duration of an ICEHOUSE performance. The band and I are hugely disappointed not to play Riverstage as we have a long history with the venue – it has always been a special venue for its location plus the Brisbane crowds are always welcoming. We always want to give the concert-goers the best ICEHOUSE performance but as that isn’t going to be possible next weekend, we have made the very difficult decision to postpone until February by which time we will be able to deliver the full ICEHOUSE concert in good health to our Brisbane friends and fans. I want to thank everyone who has sent well-wishing messages for my recovery.”

The November 26 concert has been rescheduled to Saturday, 18 February, 2023, with the full line-up for this new date to be announced soon.

All existing ticket holders will be notified of this rescheduled date via the official ticketing agency and are requested to retain their tickets. Original purchases will be valid for the new date without the need for exchange.

The ICEHOUSE performance for Sydney on Monday December 12 will go ahead as scheduled.

For complete tour, ticket and VIP Experience information, visit: livenation.com.au.