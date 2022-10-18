Imagine Dragons Postpone Live Dates - Noise11.com

Imagine Dragons have postponed their Latin America tour as a result of frontman Dan Reynolds injuring his knee and vocal cords.

Imagine Dragon announced on social media on Monday that they had to reschedule the Latin America leg of their Mercury World Tour, which was due to begin in Bogotá, Colombia on Tuesday, because Dan needed time to rest his voice and knee.

“In our 12 years as a band, we’ve never had to cancel a tour (and could count the number of shows on one hand),” they wrote on Twitter. “We hope you guys know how hard it is for us to postpone these dates, and we plan to make it up to you soon. Some of you may know that Dan has been struggling with hemorrhaged vocal cords and a nodule ever since the last tour leg, and he’s been warned by his doctor that going out right now could cause a rupture.”

The band went on to explain that Dan has “a fairly serious” lateral collateral ligament (LCL) sprain in his knee and will need to wear a brace and undergo rehab on the joint.

“We just can’t give you the show you expect and deserve right now,” they stated, adding that they will keep fans updated about the rescheduled shows.

After Colombia, the band were due to visit Chile, Argentina, Brazil and Mexico as part of the tour.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

