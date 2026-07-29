Interstellar Live In Concert To Tour Australia With Full Orchestra In 2027 - Noise11 Music News

Christopher Nolan’s acclaimed science fiction film Interstellar will be presented in concert across Australia in March 2027, with Hans Zimmer’s celebrated score performed live by a 65-piece orchestra while the complete film is screened in full.

by Paul Cashmere

Australian audiences will have the opportunity to experience Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar in a concert hall setting next year, with a series of performances combining the complete 2014 film with a live orchestral performance of Hans Zimmer’s score. The Australian tour follows sold out performances in Europe and will visit Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney in March 2027.

The announcement reflects the rapid growth of the film in concert format, which has become one of the fastest expanding areas of live entertainment. Audiences attend a screening of a complete feature film while an orchestra performs the original score live in sync with the action on screen. Australia has embraced the format in recent years, with productions including Top Gun: Maverick, La La Land, Frozen, Jurassic Park, Harry Potter, The Lord of the Rings, Star Wars, Gladiator, Barbie and Dirty Dancing drawing large audiences.

Interstellar Live In Concert will feature Zimmer’s full score performed by 65 musicians, accompanied by Roger Sayer, the organist whose performances were recorded for the original soundtrack. Sayer’s work on the Temple Church organ became one of the defining elements of Zimmer’s Academy Award nominated score, which has since become one of the composer’s most recognised works.

Co-founder of Big Live Screen Khalid Tarabay said the production offers audiences a different way to experience Nolan’s film.

“Some films are made to be seen with an orchestra. Interstellar is one of them,” Tarabay said.

Released in 2014, Interstellar was directed by Christopher Nolan from a screenplay he co-wrote with his brother Jonathan Nolan. The film stars Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Michael Caine and Matt Damon.

Set in a future where environmental collapse threatens humanity’s survival, the story follows former NASA pilot Cooper, who leaves his family to command a mission through a wormhole near Saturn in search of a habitable world. While the film explores concepts including black holes, wormholes and relativity, its emotional centre is the relationship between Cooper and his daughter Murph, whose lives become separated by the effects of time dilation during the mission.

The production was developed with theoretical physicist Kip Thorne serving as scientific consultant and executive producer, helping ground many of the film’s concepts in established physics. Its visual depiction of black holes and gravitational lensing later attracted attention within the scientific community, with research undertaken during production contributing to published scientific papers.

Zimmer’s score has become one of the defining film soundtracks of the past decade. Nolan famously gave the composer only a single page describing the emotional relationship between a father and child before any details of the screenplay were revealed. That approach produced the musical themes that ultimately became the foundation of the finished score, with the pipe organ emerging as its signature instrument.

Commercially, Interstellar became one of 2014’s highest grossing films, earning more than US$680 million during its original theatrical run before later re-releases lifted its worldwide total to almost US$775 million. The film won the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects and received additional Oscar nominations for Best Original Score, Best Production Design, Best Sound Editing and Best Sound Mixing. In the years since its release, its reputation has continued to grow, becoming one of Christopher Nolan’s most enduring works.

The Australian performances continue the growing popularity of film with live orchestra presentations, which have expanded significantly both locally and internationally as audiences seek large-scale communal cinema experiences that cannot be replicated at home. For Interstellar, Zimmer’s sweeping orchestral music becomes as much a live performance as the film itself, placing the score at the centre of the experience.

Tour Dates

14 March 2027, Adelaide, Adelaide Convention Centre

21 March 2027, Melbourne, Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre

27 March 2027, Sydney, Sydney Opera House

28 March 2027, Sydney, Sydney Opera House

Ticket Details

Tickets from $109.

On sale Tuesday, 4 August.

Information and tickets: biglivescreen.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first-Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)