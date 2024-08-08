Jack Black Says Tenacious D Will Return But Really ... Who Cares? - Noise11.com

Jack Black appears to have cooled down from his hissy fit in Australia when he cancelled the tour over a joke.

Black spat the dummy when Tenacious D’s Kyle Lass made a comment about trump’s shooting when presented with a birthday cake at the Sydney show.

Black cracked the shits and cancelled the entire remaining dates of the tour.

Tuesday 16 July

Newcastle Entertainment Centre | Newcastle, NSW

Thursday 18 July

Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD

Saturday 20 July

Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

Monday 22 July

Adelaide Entertainment Centre | Adelaide, SA

Wednesday 24 July

TSB Arena | Wellington, NZ

Friday 26 July

Spark Arena | Auckland, NZ

At the time, it appeared via Black’s action that Tenacious D was over but given a little time, the petulant Black wants back in with Tenacious D. He wrote said in a statement: “I was blindsided by what was said at the show on Sunday.

“I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form.

“After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold.

“I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding.”

This week Black told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “I love Tenacious D… We had to take a break, but I love the D. Everybody takes a break sometimes. We’ll be back.”

Black says Tenacious D will continue. Now he has ousted himself as an egotistical man baby, it’s unlikely no-one will really care.

