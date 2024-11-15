Jack White Announces A Snap Australian Tour For December 2024 - Noise11.com

Jack White has popped in sudden dates for an instant Aussie tour for December 2024.

Jack White has new dates for Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Hobart in Australia was well as Auckland, New Zealand just a few weeks away.

JACK WHITE

NO NAME TOUR

AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND

DECEMBER 2024

Presented by Frontier Touring

FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE

via frontiertouring.com/jackwhite

Starts: Monday 18 November (10am local time)

or until presale allocation exhausted

TICKETS ON SALE

Begins: Friday 22 November (10am local time)

Thursday 5 December

The Fortitude Music Hall | Brisbane, QLD

18+

ticketmaster.com.au

Friday 6 December

SOLD OUT

Civic Hall | Ballarat, VIC

Saturday 7 December

SOLD OUT

Corner Hotel | Melbourne, VIC

Monday 9 December

Forum Melbourne | Melbourne, VIC

18+

ticketek.com.au

Wednesday 11 December

Odeon Theatre | Hobart, TAS

18+

moshtix.com.au

Friday 13 December

Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW

Lic. All Ages

ticketek.com.au

Tuesday 17 December

Auckland Town Hall | Auckland, NZ

Lic. All Ages

ticketmaster.co.nz

