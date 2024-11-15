Jack White Announces A Snap Australian Tour For December 2024 - Noise11.com

Jack White has popped in sudden dates for an instant Aussie tour for December 2024.
Jack White has new dates for Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Hobart in Australia was well as Auckland, New Zealand just a few weeks away.
JACK WHITE
NO NAME TOUR
AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND
DECEMBER 2024
Presented by Frontier Touring
Thursday 5 December
The Fortitude Music Hall | Brisbane, QLD
18+
ticketmaster.com.au
Friday 6 December
SOLD OUT
Civic Hall | Ballarat, VIC
Saturday 7 December
SOLD OUT
Corner Hotel | Melbourne, VIC
Monday 9 December
Forum Melbourne | Melbourne, VIC
18+
ticketek.com.au
Wednesday 11 December
Odeon Theatre | Hobart, TAS
18+
moshtix.com.au
Friday 13 December
Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW
Lic. All Ages
ticketek.com.au
Tuesday 17 December
Auckland Town Hall | Auckland, NZ
Lic. All Ages
ticketmaster.co.nz
