Jack White Announces A Snap Australian Tour For December 2024 - Noise11.com

Jack White Announces A Snap Australian Tour For December 2024

by Paul Cashmere on November 15, 2024

in News

Jack White has popped in sudden dates for an instant Aussie tour for December 2024.

Jack White has new dates for Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Hobart in Australia was well as Auckland, New Zealand just a few weeks away.

JACK WHITE
NO NAME TOUR
AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND
DECEMBER 2024
Presented by Frontier Touring

FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE
via frontiertouring.com/jackwhite
Starts: Monday 18 November (10am local time)
or until presale allocation exhausted

TICKETS ON SALE
Begins: Friday 22 November (10am local time)

Thursday 5 December
The Fortitude Music Hall | Brisbane, QLD
18+
ticketmaster.com.au

Friday 6 December
SOLD OUT
Civic Hall | Ballarat, VIC

Saturday 7 December
SOLD OUT
Corner Hotel | Melbourne, VIC

Monday 9 December
Forum Melbourne | Melbourne, VIC
18+
ticketek.com.au

Wednesday 11 December
Odeon Theatre | Hobart, TAS
18+
moshtix.com.au

Friday 13 December
Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW
Lic. All Ages
ticketek.com.au

Tuesday 17 December
Auckland Town Hall | Auckland, NZ
Lic. All Ages
ticketmaster.co.nz

Related Posts

Róisín Murphy Announces 2025 Australian Dates

Former Moloko singer Róisín Murphy will play Australian dates in 2025 including a Live At The Gardens show in Melbourne as well as WOMADelaide and WOMAD Aotearoa shows.

9 hours ago
Pearl Jam photo by Ros O'Gorman
Pearl Jam Get A Rain Drenched First Australian Show

Pearl Jam’s first Australian show for the Dark Matter tour in Queensland last night (13 November) was a bit wet. Actually it was a lot wet.

22 hours ago
Watch Neil Finn Join Pearl Jam To Perform Hunters & Collectors Classic In Auckland

Neil Finn popped on stage with Eddie Vedder in Auckland, New Zealand this week to perform the Hunters & Collectors classic ‘Throw Your Arms Around Me’.

2 days ago
Gabrielle Sterbenz and Brendan B Brown of Wheatus
Wheatus Australian Tour Opening Acts Have Been Revealed

Wheatus have chosen four Australian acts to open for them on the 2025 acoustic tour.

2 days ago
Shihad
Shihad To Call It Quits After Final Australia and New Zealand Tour

After 36 years together, New Zealand’s Shihad have announced they will be no more after one final tour.

2 days ago
Custard Suburban Curtains
Custard Open The Suburban Curtains A Little Wider With ‘Heart Attacks

Custard have premiered the third video from the ‘Suburban Curtains’ with ‘Heart Attacks’

3 days ago
John Leckie and Andy White at Abbey Road (photo from the Andy White Facebook page)
Andy White Has Made An Album At Abbey Road Studios With John Leckie

Ireland born, Melbourne based singer songwriter Andy White has revealed he made an album at London’s iconic Abbey Road Studios.

3 days ago