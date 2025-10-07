Jason Aldean Celebrates 30 Number One Hits With New Collection Ahead of 2026 Australian Tour - Noise11.com

Jason Aldean has reached another rare career milestone. The American country star has announced the release of 30 Number One Hits, a celebration of two decades of hit-making that will be available digitally this Friday 10 October, with a limited-edition vinyl arriving 28 November exclusively through Walmart in the United States.

The album marks a career-spanning collection from the Georgia-born artist, who has notched 30 chart-topping singles since his debut in 2005. Aldean joins an elite group of country artists such as George Strait, Tim McGraw, Ronnie Milsap, Merle Haggard and Alan Jackson who have scored 30 or more number one hits.

“30 Number Ones is a huge milestone, and I couldn’t let it go by without thanking the fans, country radio, and the songwriters,” Aldean said when announcing the release. “I appreciate all the support we have gotten over the last 20 years, and I don’t plan on going anywhere anytime soon.”

Jason Aldean was born Jason Aldine Williams in Macon, Georgia in 1977. Raised in a musical family, he learned guitar with his father and began performing locally as a teenager. After years of setbacks in Nashville, he was signed to Broken Bow Records in 2005 and released his debut album Jason Aldean, which produced his first hit, Hicktown, and his first number one, Why.

From there, Aldean’s career accelerated rapidly. His 2009 record Wide Open produced She’s Country and Big Green Tractor, both major crossover hits that brought him into the mainstream. The 2010 album My Kinda Party went quadruple platinum, powered by Dirt Road Anthem and Don’t You Wanna Stay, his duet with Kelly Clarkson that became a career-defining ballad.

Over the years Aldean has blended rock, pop and hip-hop influences into his modern country sound. His 2012 album Night Train and 2014’s Old Boots, New Dirt each delivered multiple number ones, while his live shows grew to arena and stadium scale.

Aldean became one of the genre’s biggest touring acts and was crowned ACM Artist of the Decade in 2019, a title previously awarded to George Strait and Garth Brooks. His 2023 album Highway Desperado continued that streak, featuring the controversial but commercially successful Try That in a Small Town, which became his first Billboard Hot 100 number one.

The new 30 Number One Hits collection features Aldean’s best-known songs, from Why and She’s Country to My Kinda Party, Dirt Road Anthem, and more recent hits like If I Didn’t Love You with Carrie Underwood and Whiskey Drink.

It also includes collaborations with Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Kelly Clarkson, and John Morgan. Each song represents a milestone in Aldean’s 20-year career, showing the consistency and commercial appeal that have defined his success across eleven studio albums and more than 20 billion streams worldwide.

Aldean’s upcoming Full Throttle Tour will reach Australian audiences in February 2026, marking one of the biggest U.S. country tours to visit the region. He will perform at Brisbane Entertainment Centre on 22 February, Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on 25 February, and Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on 26 February, alongside festival appearances at Sunburnt Country events in Toowoomba, Hunter Valley and Canberra.

The 2026 dates follow the U.S. leg of the Full Throttle Tour, which has been selling out arenas across America. Aldean is also set to co-headline a historic concert at UGA’s Sanford Stadium with Luke Bryan in April 2026, returning to his home state for what promises to be one of country music’s biggest live moments of the year.

For Australian fans, 30 Number One Hits will be a timely soundtrack to the tour – a reminder of just how many anthems Aldean has contributed to modern country music. With a track record that spans two decades, he remains one of the most consistent hitmakers of his generation.

30 Number One Hits will be available digitally on 10 October, with the vinyl edition hitting U.S. Walmart stores from 28 November.

“30 Number One Hits” Track list:

1. “Why”

2. “She’s Country”

3. “Big Green Tractor”

4. “The Truth”

5. “My Kinda Party”

6. “Don’t You Wanna Stay” (with Kelly Clarkson)

7. “Dirt Road Anthem”

8. “Tattoos On This Town”

9. “Fly Over States”

10. “Take a Little Ride”

11. “The Only Way I Know” (with Luke Bryan and Eric Church)

12. “Night Train”

13. “When She Says Baby”

14. “Burnin’ It Down”

15. “Just Gettin’ Started”

16. “Tonight Looks Good On You”

17. “Lights Come On”

18. “A Little More Summertime”

19. “Any Ol’ Barstool”

20. “You Make It Easy”

21. “Drowns The Whiskey” (feat. Miranda Lambert)

22. “Girl Like You”

23. “Rearview Town”

24. “Got What I Got”

25. “Blame It On You”

26. “If I Didn’t Love You” (with Carrie Underwood)

27. “Trouble With a Heartbreak”

28. “Try That In A Small Town”

29. “Friends Like That” – Jason Aldean & John Morgan

30. “Whiskey Drink”

2026 Full Throttle Tour Dates:

1/15/2026 – North Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena

1/16/2026 – Tupelo, MS – Cadence Bank Arena

1/17/2026 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum

1/22/2026 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center Arena

1/23/2026 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

1/24/2026 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum

1/29/2026 – University Park, PA – Bryce Jordan Center

1/30/2026 – Allentown, PA – PPL Center

1/31/2026 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

2/19/2026 — Auckland, NZ— Spark Arena

*2/21/2026—Toowoomba, AU — Sunburnt Country

2/22/2026 — Brisbane, AU— Brisbane Entertainment Centre

2/25/2026— Melbourne, AU — Rod Laver Arena

2/26/2026— Sydney, AU — Qudos Bank Arena

*2/28/2026— Hunter Valley, AU — Sunburnt Country

*3/1/2026— Canberra, AU — Sunburnt Country

**4/25/2026-Athens, GA—UGA’s Sanford Stadium

*Sunburt Festival Dates

**‘Live Between The Hedges Show’ Co-Headline Show At UGA

Tour and release details are available at www.jasonaldean.com.

