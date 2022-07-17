Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Wed In Las Vegas - Noise11.com

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have reportedly tied the knot in Las Vegas.

According to court records obtained by TMZ, the couple requested and “processed” a marriage licence in Nevada on Saturday.

A source also stated to the outlet that Jennifer and Ben had wed over the weekend.

Representatives for stars have not yet commented on the report.

Lopez and Affleck met on the set of Gigli in late 2001 and got engaged in November 2002. They never made it down the aisle and parted ways in early 2004.

However, the pair reconnected shortly after J.Lo ended her engagement to retired baseball star Alex Rodriguez in April 2021, with Ben popping the question for a second time with a massive green diamond engagement ring last April.

In a recent interview with People, Jennifer revealed she felt “happy and proud” to be with Ben again.

“When you find somebody and you really, really love them and you get a second chance at that? That is a really rare, precious, beautiful thing and we don’t take it for granted,” she smiled.

Affleck was previously married to Jennifer Garner, the mother of his three children, between 2005 and 2018.

Meanwhile, Jennifer was married to her third husband, Marc Anthony, between 2004 and 2014. The former couple is parents to twins Max and Emme.

